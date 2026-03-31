Bosnia and Herzegovina dump Italy out of World Cup 2026 qualifier

After the match was level at 1-1 following extra time, Bosnia and Herzegovina beat Italy 4-1 on penalties to reach the finals.

Four-time champions Italy will miss out on a third consecutive World Cup final after losing on penalties to Bosnia and Herzegovina in their European qualifying playoff for the 2026 edition.

With the match level at 1-1 after extra time, Bosnia secured the spot kicks 4-1, as the Italians, reduced to 10 men in the first half of normal time, crumpled under the pressure.

Esmir Bajraktarevic hit the winning spot kick in Zenica, where the Bosnians booked a place in Group B, as well as matches against cohosts Canada, Switzerland and Qatar, and plunged Italy into a new nightmare.

Italy took the lead in the 15th minute through Moise Kean’s fine first-time finish, curled home from the edge of the box.

The Italians were reduced to 10 men, however, when Alessandro Bastoni saw red for a professional foul, denying the home side a clear goal-scoring opportunity by chopping down Amar Memic four minutes before half-time.

After relentless pressure thereafter, they found their way to level terms, with Haris Tabakovic pouncing on a loose ball in the box following a corner.

Italy missed their first and third kicks of the shootout, while the home support were electrified as their side rifled in the four kicks they were required to take.

Italy are the first former winners to fail to qualify for three consecutive World Cup finals. Their last win in the tournament was in 2006, when current manager Gennaro Gattuso was part of the national team.

Bosnia, meanwhile, reached their second World Cup finals, and first since 2014, in front of a passionate crowd, which was sent delirious by Bajraktarevic’s decisive penalty.

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Czechia overcome Denmark to reach FIFA World Cup 2026

Michal Sadilek’s penalty sent Czechia to the World Cup, as they beat Denmark in a shootout in Prague following a 2-2 draw after extra time.

The Czechs will play their first World Cup since 2006, facing Mexico, South Africa and South Korea in Group A of the tournament, hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, in June and July.

Tomas Chory and Tomas Soucek also scored for the Czechs in the shootout, while Ladislav Krejci was denied by Danish goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

For the visitors, Christian Eriksen was the only shootout scorer, as Rasmus Hojlund hit the crossbar, Anders Dreyer was denied by goalkeeper Matej Kovar, and Mathias Jensen fired over the crossbar.

On the chilly night in Prague, Pavel Sulc opened the score for the Czechs with a fine volley into the top corner three minutes into the game after the Danish defence had cleared a corner in his direction.

Denmark levelled in the 72nd minute when Mikkel Damsgaard’s free kick found Joachim Andersen ready in the box with a glancing header.

Czech skipper Krejci gave the hosts the lead again in the 100th minute as he picked up a ball knocked down by Soucek in a goalmouth scramble following Vladimir Coufal’s cross.

His shot was deflected into the net by Danish defender Alexander Bah.

But Denmark levelled again in the 111th minute, when substitute Kasper Hogh headed home Eriksen’s corner six minutes after coming onto the pitch.

In the playoff semifinals last week, the Czechs beat Ireland on penalties, while Denmark breezed past North Macedonia 4-0.

But they had a hard time beating the Czech defence as the hosts parked the bus after the quick opening goal, defending with 10 men.

Hojlund had his low shot cleared by Czech goalkeeper Matej Kovar, who also forced Gustav Isaksen’s curling free kick over the crossbar.

The hosts were a threat on the break, but Lukas Provod tipped the ball past Hermansen and his right post.

The rest of the match was very much in the same vein, with Denmark pushing and missing, or finding Kovar’s arms, while the hosts often resorted to blindly clearing the ball.