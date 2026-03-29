The 19-year-old Mercedes driver’s historic championship accomplishment came after he won his second F1 race in a row.

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Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli won the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday for his second straight victory as the 19-year-old Italian became the youngest driver in Formula One history to lead the world championship standings.

Antonelli took advantage of a mid-race safety car to leapfrog into the lead after a dreadful start from pole position at Suzuka and eventaully led home McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

He whooped with delight as he crossed the line, telling his team “the pace was unbelievable today”.

He leads the championship after three races, building on the first grand prix win of his career two weeks ago in China.

Mercedes’ George Russell, who started the day on top of the championship standings, finished fourth.

Russell battled Piastri for the lead over the first half of the race but pitted just before the safety car to drop back out of contention for the win.

McLaren’s world champion Lando Norris was fifth ahead of Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly.

Red Bull’s four-time world champion Max Verstappen, who had won in Japan for the past four years, was eighth after starting from 11th on the grid.

Antonelli recovers from poor start

Antonelli was in pole position for the second straight race, having become the youngest pole-sitter in F1 history in China.

But the Italian had a shocking start, sinking down to sixth by the first corner.

Piastri took the early lead ahead of Leclerc, with Norris, Russell and Hamilton all overtaking Antonelli.

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Russell moved up the field to sit on Piastri’s tail as the game of cat-and-mouse began.

Antonelli also made up lost ground, but a crash from Haas driver Ollie Bearman brought out the safety car midway through the race.

Bearman was limping badly as race marshals helped him off the track, and his team later said he had “a right knee contusion”.

Antonelli dived into the pits moments after the safety car was deployed, a stroke of good luck that won him the race as he emerged at the head of the pack.

Russell slid out of contention, first being overtaken by Hamilton before watching Leclerc go past.

Antonelli increased his lead while Russell recovered, but Piastri held on to deny Mercedes a third successive one-two grand prix finish.

Haas said that initial X-rays showed Bearman had no fractures after his crash, which saw him hit the barrier at high speed.

The 20-year-old had moved up the field after starting from 18th on the grid.

Formula One now takes an extended break until the Miami Grand Prix on May 3.

Bahrain and Saudi Arabia races scheduled for April have been cancelled because of the war in the Middle East.The 19-year-old Mercedes driver’s historic championship accomplishment came after he won his second F1 race in a row.