Israeli footballer’s role in assault on southern Lebanon sparks outrage

Israeli Premier League player Menashe Zalka is seen opening fire with Israeli army soldiers in an assault in southern Lebanon.

An Israeli footballer dressed in a military uniform has been seen opening fire in southern Lebanon amid the US-Israel war on Iran, prompting calls from football officials and fans for FIFA to take action against him.

Menashe Zalka, dressed in the Israeli army uniform, is seen opening fire from a machine gun and throwing a grenade in a social media video posted by Israel’s Channel 14 on Saturday.

The video – verified by Al Jazeera – is purportedly from Israel’s military assault in southern Lebanon.

Zalka, who plays for Hapoel Hadera in the Israeli Premier League, is enlisted in the army’s paratrooper brigade as a reserve, according to reports in Israeli media.

The 35-year-old is seen accompanied by another Israeli army soldier as they open fire from a damaged building in a residential area at an unspecified location in southern Lebanon.

Zalka has previously been part of Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza, where he was among the reserves “for hundreds of days”, according to a post by former member of the Knesset, Dov Lipman.

A Palestinian football official has termed Zalka’s involvement in the military assault “unacceptable”.

The video of Zalka’s involvement in Israel’s offensive in Lebanon has prompted football officials and fans to renew calls for FIFA to ban the Israeli Football Association (IFA), which was recently handed a fine of 150,000 Swiss francs ($189,000) by the sport’s global governing body.

FIFA’s disciplinary committee found the IFA guilty of “multiple breaches” of anti-discrimination obligations on March 19, but did not suspend the Israeli body despite calls from the Palestinian Football Association (PFA) and rights groups.

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“Israel’s Channel 14 celebrates the trigger-happy captain of Hapoel Hadera, Menashe Zalka, as he throws a grenade and shoots around in southern Lebanon,” PFA’s Vice President Susan Shalabi wrote in a post on X.

In October 2024, the PFA reported allegations of discrimination by the IFA to FIFA, which initiated an investigation but did not suspend the Israeli body, as requested by the Palestinian FA.

The IFA was found to have failed to “abide by FIFA’s statutory objectives”, in a lengthy decision published by its disciplinary committee, which listed several incidents of racism in Israeli football.

Football fans and several experts have accused FIFA and the European football body UEFA of double standards over their failure to act against Israel despite its genocidal war on Gaza, while swiftly sanctioning Russia following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The recent incident of an Israeli footballer’s active participation in a military assault has led to renewed calls for FIFA to ban Zalka as well as the IFA.

“FIFA is aware of Israeli players’ involvement in war crimes – yet does nothing,” football writer Leyla Hamed said in a post, adding: “Kicking a ball on weekends, committing atrocities on weekdays.”

A football fan termed Israel’s presence in European football competitions “an insult” and said teams shouldn’t be expected to play against “a genocidal state “.

Other fans termed Zalka’s actions “truly evil” and questioned FIFA’s lack of action.

Israeli air strikes and ground attacks have continued across the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian officials, amid the ongoing genocidal war against Palestinians in the besieged territory despite a United States-brokered “ceasefire”.

Palestinians in the occupied West Bank have also endured an outpouring of violence, with attacks from settlers in the occupied territories.

This comes amid Israel’s invasion of Lebanon and the US-Israeli war on Iran.