Oyarzabal double seals Spain win against Serbia in World Cup warm-up

Spain enjoy a comfortable night as Mikel Oyarzabal scores twice in 3-0 win against Serbia in warm-up for World Cup 2026.

Striker Mikel Oyarzabal ⁠got two ⁠superb first-half goals, and substitute Victor Munoz scored on his senior international ⁠debut as Spain cruised to a 3-0 win over Serbia in a pre-World ⁠Cup friendly on Friday.

With Serbia stepping into the breach after Spain’s original plan to play Argentina in Qatar was derailed by the ‌ongoing conflict in the Gulf, Oyarzabal gave Spain the lead with a well-struck effort in the 16th minute after some superb pinpoint passing in the build-up.

Oyarzabal netted his second goal with a tremendous ⁠shot from the edge of ⁠the box in the 44th minute, and though Spain dominated for most of the game, it took until ⁠the 72nd minute for them to find the net again, with ⁠Munoz scoring after being ⁠teed up by a brilliant back-heel from Ferran Torres.

Spain will compete in Group H of the World Cup ‌in the United States, Canada and Mexico, kicking off against Cape Verde on June ‌15 ‌before going on to meet Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

The Spanish, who face Egypt next week, announced on Friday that they will play Peru in their final World Cup warm-up game.