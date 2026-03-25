New Zealand footballers willing to play Iran World Cup match outside US

The two nations are set to play their World Cup opener on June 15 in Los Angeles, but Iran has threatened to boycott its group matches due to the US-Israel war on their country.

New Zealand football players have said they would be willing to play Iran outside the United States in their opening match at the FIFA World Cup 2026, as uncertainty persists over the fixture ⁠amid geopolitical tensions.

Iran were one of the first nations to qualify for the finals, but their participation has been in doubt since the US-Israel war on Iran broke out at the end of February.

Team Melli are scheduled to play all three of ⁠their opening-round group matches in the US, with their June 15 opener against New Zealand in Los Angeles, but the Iranian Football Federation has threatened to boycott fixtures on US soil.

New Zealand are preparing as if the Los Angeles match will go ahead, but players said on Wednesday that they could accommodate a switch to outside of the US if necessary.

Netherlands-based midfielder Ryan Thomas said Iran had earned their spot at the World ‌Cup, and the All Whites would be able to manage the extra attention generated by the match.

“They deserve to be there as qualifiers,” he told the Reuters news agency.

“If we’ve got to play them in Mexico or Canada, then yeah, we play them there. It’s not really a big deal for me.”

During the June 11-July 19 World Cup, New Zealand will be based in the southern California city of San Diego, which is a short drive to the Mexican border.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said last week that her country would be open to hosting Iran’s World Cup fixtures, although the final say on any venue switch would be FIFA’s.

Australia-based ⁠winger Kosta Barbarouses said the players would leave it up to “the people in charge” to make a decision ⁠on the match, but did not think a switch would harm New Zealand’s campaign.

Advertisement

“I don’t think it would derail our preparation at all,” he told Reuters.

“We’ve got a base before our first game, anyway. So, yeah, I don’t see why not.”

Security worries

FIFA has declined to comment on the possibility of switching the venues ⁠for Iran’s games, but said it was in contact with the Iranian Football Federation and looking forward to teams competing as per the current match schedule.

Iran also play Belgium in Los Angeles and ⁠Egypt in Seattle during the group phase.

Barbarouses, a 36-year-old father of two, acknowledged concerns ⁠about security for the New Zealand-Iran match in Los Angeles, but said he trusted authorities to ensure the safety of players and their families, as the All Whites play their first World Cup since the 2010 finals.

“I understand there will be worries for people, but I just think with the magnitude of the event, I ‌would love to have family there,” the Western Sydney Wanderers winger said.

“I would feel safe for them to be over there. I don’t think they’d miss it.”

Thomas said the New Zealand players’ nerves would be high before the match, but that was normal for ‌any ‌opener at a major tournament.

“Obviously, there’s a big build-up prior to the first game,” the 31-year-old said.

“So it’s going to be interesting to see how we deal with that, but I’m confident in the group to deal with it on the pitch.”