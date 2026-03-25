Benfica fined for fans’ racism at Real Madrid game with UEFA investigation

European football’s governing body fines Portuguese club Benfica for racist abuse by its fans in Champions League game.

Benfica has been fined by UEFA for racist abuse by fans at a Champions League game against Real Madrid, whose forward Vinicius Junior was allegedly racially abused by Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni in a separate incident.

UEFA’s investigation of Prestianni is ongoing, and the verdict on a different charge against Benfica for misconduct by fans at the February 17 game in Lisbon was published on Wednesday.

Benfica was fined 40,000 euros ($46,000) for “illicit chants and gestures by two supporters”, UEFA said on Wednesday. The Portuguese club must serve a one-year probation period to avoid closing part of Lisbon’s Estadio da Luz (Stadium of Light) at a future European competition game.

Benfica previously suspended five fans who were under investigation for “inappropriate behaviour in the stands of a racist nature”.

Television images showed some fans making monkey gestures after Madrid’s 1-0 win in the first leg of the Champions League knockout playoffs round.

The game was stopped for nearly 10 minutes when Vinícius told the referee that Prestianni called him “monkey” after he scored and celebrated in front of Benfica fans.

Prestianni, who denied the allegation, pulled up his jersey to cover his mouth when the alleged insult was said.

The Argentina winger was suspended by UEFA from the second leg in Madrid while he was under investigation. He faces a 10-game ban from UEFA competition games.