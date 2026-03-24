Zidane will succeed his former national side teammate Didier Deschamps as France head coach, according to the report.

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French football ‌icon Zinedine Zidane has ⁠agreed ⁠to take over his national team’s head coaching duties following this ⁠summer’s FIFA World Cup, ESPN reported on Monday.

Zidane, 53, reportedly ⁠reached a verbal agreement with the Federation Francaise de Football to replace Didier Deschamps, who has held ‌the role since 2012.

Zidane, who managed La Liga powerhouse Real Madrid for two stints (2016-18, 2019-21), has long been expected to eventually become the skipper ⁠for France.

As a player, ⁠the dynamic midfielder won the 1998 Ballon d’Or and was a three-time ⁠FIFA World Player of the Year (1998, ⁠2000 and 2003).

He ⁠helped France win the World Cup in 1998 and finish second in 2006. ‌He was infamously sent off during the final of the latter ‌World ‌Cup when he head-butted Italy’s Marco Materazzi in the chest.