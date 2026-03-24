Sport|Football

Zinedine Zidane to take over as France coach this summer: Report

Zidane will succeed his former national side teammate Didier Deschamps as France head coach, according to the report.

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Zinedine Zidane reacts.
Zinedine Zidane played for the French national team from 1994 to 2006, earning 108 caps and scoring 31 goals [File: Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images via Getty Images]
By Reuters
Published On 24 Mar 2026

French football ‌icon Zinedine Zidane has ⁠agreed ⁠to take over his national team’s head coaching duties following this ⁠summer’s FIFA World Cup, ESPN reported on Monday.

Zidane, 53, reportedly ⁠reached a verbal agreement with the Federation Francaise de Football to replace Didier Deschamps, who has held ‌the role since 2012.

Zidane, who managed La Liga powerhouse Real Madrid for two stints (2016-18, 2019-21), has long been expected to eventually become the skipper ⁠for France.

As a player, ⁠the dynamic midfielder won the 1998 Ballon d’Or and was a three-time ⁠FIFA World Player of the Year (1998, ⁠2000 and 2003).

He ⁠helped France win the World Cup in 1998 and finish second in 2006. ‌He was infamously sent off during the final of the latter ‌World ‌Cup when he head-butted Italy’s Marco Materazzi in the chest.

Zinedine Zidane reacts.
Zidane watches the CAF Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal between Algeria and Nigeria at the Grand Stadium of Marrakesh, Marrakesh, Morocco, on January 10, 2026 [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]

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