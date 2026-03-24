Brendon McCullum, Ben Stokes and Rob Key will keep their positions despite recent Ashes drubbing and T20 World Cup exit.

Brendon McCullum will ⁠continue as England’s head coach ⁠in all three formats, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has said, despite the team’s lacklustre performances and lingering questions about their dressing-room culture.

Ben Stokes will remain as Test captain with Harry Brook as his vice-captain, and ⁠Rob Key will stay as managing director of England’s men’s cricket, the ECB said on Monday, following a review centred around a humbling Ashes series.

England suffered a 4-1 defeat in Australia this year, and the criticism included their casual preparations for the marquee Test series.

Led by Brook, whose altercation with a nightclub bouncer in New Zealand last year continues to be a distraction, England lost to eventual champions India ⁠in the semifinals of the Twenty20 World Cup this month.

All-rounder Liam Livingstone has also criticised the team culture, saying the current regime does not care about players outside the core group.

“I’ve seen the driving ambition and determination that we’re lucky enough to have within our leadership group to take the lessons from ‌the Ashes and move forward,” ECB chief executive Richard Gould told the BBC.

“These are all individuals that have got other things that they can do in their lives. They are all committed to doing the best for England and to learning the lessons that are evident.”

British media have also reported that former New Zealand captain McCullum’s bond with Test captain Stokes had frayed during the Ashes series, though the duo have publicly backed each other.

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McCullum is contracted to oversee the team until the end of the 50-over World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia next year. England host New Zealand for a three-Test series in June before ⁠eight limited-overs matches at home to India.

Stokes said the last three months had been his hardest as ⁠England captain, but he was confident the leadership group would take the team forward.

“Baz [McCullum], Rob and myself have the passion and desire to take this team forward, we are going to give you everything we have, we know we made mistakes along the way and we have learnt from those mistakes, you learn more from ⁠failure than success,” he posted on social media.

Stokes reckons the past three months have been the “hardest period” of his time as England captain, but is determined that the current leadership group can oversee a revival in the Test team’s fortunes.

Key denied suggestions that Stokes and McCullum had fallen out in Australia, despite the pair offering contrasting messages during a disappointing series loss.

“Being England captain is the greatest honour a player can be given and I do not take it for granted,” Stokes wrote.

“It has its highs and it has its lows, it makes you want to smile, it makes you want to cry. It completely and utterly consumes you and feels like it’s the only thing in your life at times.

“The last 3 months has without a doubt been the hardest period of my captaincy journey, it’s tested me in so many different ways and I’m sure every other captain has gone through this as well.”

Stokes has not played since suffering a groin injury in the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney in January, but is set to feature for Durham in the County Championship in advance of this season’s home Test programme.

‘Bazball’ here to stay

Key, whose position had also come under scrutiny, told Sky Sports on Monday that McCullum was the best man to lead England.

“Ultimately, it’s about who do the ⁠players, who do we think can take English cricket forward? Who’s the one that ⁠can get the best out of the best players in this country? And for me, that’s Brendon McCullum,” Key said.

“There’s been some really, really good stuff done. You know, it was a winter that did not go well, which would be an understatement, but that doesn’t mean they’re bad leaders.”

Asked if McCullum needed to abort the ‌ultra-aggressive, front-foot style known as Bazball after it was found wanting in the Ashes and at home to India last year, Key said it was more a matter of evolution.

“There’s no point in keeping Brendon McCullum if you want him to completely change and become ‌someone ‌else,” Key said. “If you lose authenticity as a coach, captain, [or] leader in any business, you’re done. Brendon has not done that, and I don’t want him to do that.”