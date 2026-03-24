Mbappe fit and ready to play every Real Madrid game before World Cup

French striker says he has made ‘100 percent recovery’ from his lingering knee injury and is fully available.

France ‌striker Kylian Mbappe says he has ⁠fully recovered ⁠from a knee injury and wants to play all of Real Madrid’s remaining ⁠matches in the season run-in as he builds towards the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The 27-year-old missed ⁠four league games this year due to a lingering knee issue from last season, but featured off the bench in the 64th minute ‌of Madrid’s 3-2 win over Atletico on Sunday.

Mbappe has been named in the national squad for friendlies against Brazil on March 26 and Colombia three days later in the United States, which is cohosting the June ⁠11-July 19 World Cup ⁠with Canada and Mexico.

“I have made a 100 percent recovery,” Mbappe told online sports newspaper AS.

“I prepared for the last two World Cups ⁠in the best way possible, which is to play, score ⁠goals, win titles, and fight ⁠until the last minute for my club, and this year I am going to do the same to arrive ‌in top form.”

The forward scored a hat-trick in France’s World Cup 2022 final loss to Argentina in Qatar and won the tournament’s golden boot award with eight goals.

He said reports about his recovery have been speculative and “some false things have been said” about his return for the 1998 and 2018 world champions.

“It’s the life of a top athlete, and we’re used to people saying things without verifying them or having any basis in fact,” he said.

France will play in Group I at the World Cup with Norway, ‌Senegal ‌and the winner of an intercontinental playoff.