IPL champions Bengaluru to keep 11 seats empty in honour of stampede dead

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the Indian Premier League champions, will reserve 11 seats in memory of stampede victims.

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Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will keep 11 seats at their M Chinnaswamy Stadium empty in memory of the fans crushed to death in title celebrations last year, the team management has said.

“This is a tribute to our fans, who will always remain a part of our journey,” RCB CEO Rajesh Menon said on Tuesday.

Eleven supporters aged between 14 and 29 died in a stampede outside the stadium in June after RCB won the IPL for the first time.

The lucrative Twenty20 cricket tournament begins its 2026 season on Saturday, when RCB host Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Bengaluru team, including star batsman Virat Kohli, will warm up for the game in tops sporting the number 11 and will wear black armbands for the match.

After the tragedy, authorities deemed the venue unsafe due to structural and crowd management deficiencies and moved important fixtures elsewhere.

However, earlier this month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said the stadium would host games, including the RCB home fixtures.

Menon said crowd management measures have been “significantly strengthened”, including the installation of artificial intelligence-guided cameras.

“This system provides real-time alerts, including stand-specific crowd counts, to ensure better monitoring and control,” he said.

The stampede took place a day after RCB won the final against Punjab Kings and returned to a homecoming trophy parade.

Hundreds of thousands gathered on the streets to welcome their hero, Kohli, and his victorious teammates.

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More than 50 people were injured.

Several officials, including a senior RCB executive, and representatives of event organisers DNA and Karnataka State Cricket Association, were questioned by police.

No one has been convicted.