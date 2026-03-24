Egypt’s Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool at end of season after 9-year stay

The former Chelsea and Roma forward has been linked with a move from Premier League champions to Saudi Pro League.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will leave the club at ⁠the end ⁠of the season, the Premier League side said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Salah expressed his wish to ⁠make this announcement to the supporters at the earliest possible opportunity to provide transparency about his future due to ⁠his respect and gratitude for them,” the club statement said.

The 33-year-old Egypt international confirmed the news via a video message on his social media accounts.

“Unfortunately, the day has come. This is ‌the first part of my farewell,” Salah said. “I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.

“I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, this people, would become part of my life. Liverpool is not just a football club; it’s a passion, it’s a history, ⁠it’s a spirit,” he added. “I can’t explain ⁠in words to anyone not part of this club.

“We celebrated victory, we won the most important trophies, and we fought together through the hardest ⁠time in our life.”

Signed from AS Roma in 2017, Salah established himself as one ⁠of the best players in the club’s ⁠history, helping Liverpool to two Premier League titles, the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups, as ‌well as an FA Community Shield.

He has scored 255 goals in 435 appearances, making him the club’s all-time third ‌highest ‌goalscorer, during which he won the Premier League Golden Boot on four occasions.