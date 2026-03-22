Vinicius strikes twice as Real Madrid edge Atletico 3-2 in pulsating derby

Real stay within four points of league leaders Barcelona with hard-fought win in Madrid derby.

Vinicius Jr scored ⁠twice ⁠as Real Madrid fought back to beat Atletico Madrid 3-2 in ⁠a breathless Spanish capital derby on Sunday, keeping Alvaro Arbeloa’s side ⁠within four points of La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Atletico’s Ademola Lookman opened the scoring in the 33rd minute on Sunday, finishing a slick ‌counterattack involving Matteo Ruggeri and a delightful backheel from Giuliano Simeone.

Vinicius equalised from the penalty spot in the 52nd minute after David Hancko clumsily tripped Brahim Diaz, and Federico ⁠Valverde capitalised on a ⁠Jose Maria Gimenez error three minutes later to make it 2-1 to Real.

Nahuel Molina silenced Real’s ⁠Bernabeu stadium with a thunderous 30-metre strike in ⁠the 66th minute, but ⁠Vinicius restored Real’s lead with a cracking solo effort six minutes later.

Valverde then saw red ‌for an inexplicable challenge on Alex Baena, and Julian Alvarez struck the ‌post ‌as Atletico pressed, but Real held firm.

Arbeloa praised his side for showing “pure Real Madrid mentality” to emerge with a difficult win.

“We’re in a good moment, it wasn’t an easy match at all. The opponent made it very difficult for us,” he said.

“We had to show a very strong mentality, they equalised again fiercely and we had to press again. That’s what I liked the most – the mentality of this team.”

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone said his side deserved to come away with more from the game.

“We could have defended their goals better and done more in attack,” he said.

“We’re facing teams that play well, and if you give them anything, they’ll hurt you. We deserved more.”

Earlier on Sunday, Barcelona edged Rayo Vallecano 1-0 as Ronald Araujo headed in the winner in the 24th minute at Camp Nou, and Barcelona goalkeeper Joan García’s impressive performance showed why he is most likely heading to the World Cup with Spain.

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Araújo jumped over his marker and scored after Joao Cancelo’s corner to the far post.

Raphinha came close on three occasions to also scoring for the hosts in the first half. He shot wide on the break, forced goalkeeper Augusto Batalla to tip a shot over the bar, and hit the woodwork shortly after Araújo’s goal.

Garcia saved a shot by Carlos Martin in the game’s opening minute, blocked Unai Lopez’s header early in the second half and got just enough on a low strike from Jorge de Frutos in the final moments to push it wide.

Garcia was included in Spain’s squad for the first time on Friday ahead of two friendly matches which will serve as warmups for this summer’s World Cup.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Alaves achieved one of the club’s most memorable wins after it erased a three-goal deficit at Celta Vigo to secure a 4-3 victory. The stunning result lifted Alaves out of the relegation zone.

In Bilbao, Dani Vivian and Oihan Sancet scored to give Athletic a 2-1 win over Real Betis in the first match since Athletic coach Ernesto Valverde said he would leave the Basque club at the end of the season.