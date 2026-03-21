Madrid host rivals Atletico at the Santiago Bernabeu as they aim to stay in touch with Barca, who are four points clear.

Who: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

What: La Liga

Where: Santiago Bernabeau, Madrid, Spain

When: Sunday, March 22 at 9pm (20:00 GMT)

How to follow: We’ll have all the build-up on Al Jazeera Sport from 17:00 GMT in advance of our live text commentary stream.

Madrid host rivals Atletico on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu, aiming to stay in touch with champions Barcelona, who currently hold a four-point lead.

Los Blancos will be seven points off the summit if Barcelona beat Rayo Vallecano earlier on Sunday.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s Madrid side dispatched Manchester City in the Champions League last 16 with two victories after entering the tie as underdogs, and it could be a turning point for a season hobbled by inconsistency.

Before the win over City, Madrid had faltered with back-to-back league defeats to Osasuna and Getafe.

Madrid will be seeking some vengeance for the 5-2 drubbing Atletico dealt them in their first league meeting at Metropolitano Stadium in September and will be hoping that Atletico’s main focus is on cup competitions – their main chances of silverware this season.

A top-four spot is virtually guaranteed for Atletico, who sit third in La Liga – 13 points clear of fifth place Real Betis.

Atletico – who will play Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey final – are also into the last eight of the Champions League after overcoming Tottenham Hotspur.

Last up for Madrid

Real Madrid’s Vinicius ⁠Jr scored ⁠twice as the Spanish side eased into the Champions League quarterfinals, ⁠beating 10-man Manchester City 2-1 at Etihad Stadium to complete a 5-1 aggregate ⁠victory.

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Vinicius put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute, after the VAR judged Bernardo Silva to have handled his ‌shot on the line, a decision that also reduced City to 10 men and made an already daunting task seemingly impossible.

Pep Guardiola’s City were not waving the white flag, however, and Erling Haaland levelled ⁠in the 41st minute when ⁠he tapped in a pass from Jeremy Doku from close range.

City’s Doku and Rayan Ait-Nouri, and Real Madrid’s Federico ⁠Valverde and Vinicius had second-half goals chalked off before Vinicius ⁠completed his brace with ⁠the last kick of the game from the edge of the 6-yard box in the 93rd minute.

Vinicius’s goals were an answer to the Premier League team’s fans mocking him with a banner last season, referring to Rodri beating the Brazilian to the Ballon d’Or.

“Football is good for that, it always gives you another chance,” said Vinicius.

Arbeloa basks in ‘happiness and joy’ of win

Madrid march into the quarterfinals to face Barcelona after defeating City.

“It was a really tough tie against a team like this who have such talent,” Arbeloa after the game. “There’s happiness, there’s joy because of the performance and this continues.”

Asked about beating Guardiola, Arbeloa deflected praise to his players.

“I wouldn’t dare ‌to ‌say I can beat Pep Guardiola in terms of a tactical way, he’s an elite coach, he’s won thousands of trophies in his career, and what we’ve won is a tie,” he said. “I believe [the players] deserve the recognition for the work they put in.”

Last up for Atletico

Atletico Madrid held off Tottenham’s bid for an epic Champions League escape as they reached the quarterfinals despite a 3-2 defeat in the last-16 second leg on Wednesday.

Diego Simeone’s side trailed three times in north London but they did just enough to go through 7-5 on aggregate.

Randal Kolo Muani put Tottenham ahead in the first half before Julian Alvarez levelled immediately after the break.

Xavi Simons netted to give spirited Tottenham a glimmer of hope, but David Hancko’s equaliser extinguished any chance of an incredible comeback.

Simons’ stoppage-time penalty came too late for Tottenham to complete their mission impossible.

Numbers speak for themselves, says Simeone

Atletico ‌Madrid coach Diego Simeone said the “numbers speak for themselves” after guiding ⁠his side ⁠into the Champions League quarterfinals for the eighth time in 13 seasons.

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“Sometimes you don’t need to say anything, the numbers speak for themselves,” ⁠Simeone told reporters.

“It’s a moment to be happy as a club, as a team, with the joy of our fans, who will celebrate this step towards the quarterfinals.

“When you get here, the road will be tough, as in previous ‌situations where we reached the final.”

Head-to-head

Real Madrid and Atletico have locked horns on 242 occasions, with Real Madrid winning 124 matches, Atletico winning 60, and 58 games ending as draws.

Atletico thrashed Madrid 5-2 when the clubs last met in La Liga in September 2025.

Indeed, Atletico are unbeaten in their last six league games against Madrid, with four of those games finishing in draws, and they have only lost one of their last eight games in La Liga against their rivals.

Their last encounter in any competition was a Spanish Super Cup semifinal in January, which Madrid won 2-1 courtesy of goals from Federico Valverde and Rodrygo.

Real Madrid’s team news

Kylian Mbappe made his return from a knee injury as a substitute in the second leg against City and is set to start up front alongside Vinicius Jr.

Madrid’s biggest absence may be goalkeeper Thibault Courtois, who will be out for about six weeks after picking up a muscle injury against City in midweek. Andriy Lunin is set to deputise for the big Belgian in goal.

Eder Militao, Dani Ceballos, and Rodrygo have also been ruled out with injuries. However, Alvaro Carreras, Ferland Mendy, David Alaba and Raul Asencio could all be available after recovering from their issues.

Jude Bellingham is back in full training after recovering from a hamstring injury and may make the bench.

Predicted starting XI:

Lunin (goalkeeper); Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, Carreras; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Valverde; Guler; Mbappe, Vinicius Junior

Atletico Madrid’s team news

Pablo Barrios and Rodrigo Mendoza are unavailable due to injuries, and goalkeeper Jan Oblak is a major doubt due to a hip problem, with Juan Musso likely to start between the sticks.

Defender Marc Pubill is also a doubt as rib pain caused him to miss out on the midweek game against Spurs, as well as a call-up to the Spanish national team for the upcoming international break.

Predicted starting XI:

Musso (goalkeeper); Molina, Pubill, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Llorente, Cardoso, Lookman; Sorloth, Alvarez