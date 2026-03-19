Nigeria’s Osimhen tried to defy broken arm in Galatasaray loss at Liverpool

Liverpool came from behind to eliminate Galatasaray from the Champions League but injury for star striker revealed.

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen played with a broken arm during the 4-0 loss at Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League, in an attempt by the striker to prevent his side being eliminated 4-1 on aggregate.

The Nigerian’s international club said in a statement after Wednesday’s game that Osimhen took a knock on his right arm during the first half at Anfield.

He remained on the pitch until halftime but could not resume after the interval due to a suspected fracture.

“After the match, a hospital examination, under the supervision of our medical team, confirmed a fracture of the right forearm, and a cast was applied,” Galatasaray said. “A decision regarding a possible surgical procedure will be made in the coming days after further tests.”

Galatasaray led 1-0 following the first leg, but Liverpool were level on aggregate by the break at Anfield, before three quick-fire goals in the second half – rounded off by Mohamed Salah – overcame the deficit and settled the tie.

Liverpool’s win has set up a quarterfinal against trophy holder Paris Saint-Germain.

Osimhen, whose remainder of the season may well be in doubt, is one of the brightest talents in the game but missed out on a place at this summer’s FIFA World Cup 2026 after Nigeria were eliminated in a playoff by DR Congo.

Galatasaray are four points clear of Fenerbache and Trabzonspor at the top of the Turkish league, and travel to the latter on Sunday.