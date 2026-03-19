FIFA details Infantino’s $6m deal with 33% Club World Cup bonus increase

FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s pay boost revealed in latest accounts that target $14bn in revenue for 2027-30.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino received a 33 percent increase in his annual bonus last year as part of a $6m pay package detailed by football’s world body.

Infantino’s basic annual salary was unchanged at 2.6 million Swiss francs ($3.3m) and his bonus rose by 550,000 Swiss francs ($695,000) to 2.2 million Swiss francs ($2.78m) in 2025, when FIFA organised its first monthlong men’s Club World Cup in the United States.

In each of the prior two years, Infantino’s annual bonus had been 1.65 million Swiss francs ($2m).

It was unclear if the FIFA leader is entitled to further payments, including for keeping homes in his native Switzerland and Florida, where FIFA has a base in Coral Gables, organising the 2026 World Cup across North America.

The Club World Cup heavily backed by Saudi Arabian money added about $2bn to FIFA’s revenue, which is set to be at least $13bn for the four-year period through this year’s World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA on Thursday published annual accounts with a budget target for 2027-30 of $14bn in estimated revenue.

That four-year commercial cycle includes the second edition of the men’s Club World Cup – in a host nation yet to be decided – and a men’s and women’s World Cup.

The Women’s World Cup will be in Brazil in 2027 and the men’s 2030 World Cup will be co-hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco, plus single games in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

FIFA said it aims to allocate $2.7bn of its $14bn revenue in development money to its 211-member federations, plus continental and regional football bodies. That would be a 20 percent increase on the current four-year period.

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Infantino is due for re-election next year for a fourth mandate that would extend his presidency to 15 years through 2031. That is the maximum allowed by FIFA statutes, which currently allow his successor just three terms of four years each.

FIFA has published salary details for top executives and senior elected officials as part of transparency reforms passed on the day Infantino was elected in 2016. Payments are decided by a FIFA-appointed compensation panel.