Asian Football Confederation says it hasn’t received any notification of Iran pulling out of upcoming World Cup.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) says it has ⁠not received ⁠any notification from Iran that it will withdraw its national football team from the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Iran have qualified ⁠for the 48-team tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico starting on June 11 and are scheduled ⁠to play two group matches in Los Angeles and one in Seattle.

Iran’s sports minister has said it was impossible for the players to participate in the tournament after the US launched ‌air strikes with Israel against Iran, killing its supreme leader.

US President Donald Trump said last week that Iran was welcome to participate in the World Cup but he believed it was not appropriate that they be there “for their own life and safety”.

“It’s a very emotional moment. ⁠Everybody’s saying a lot of things,” AFC ⁠General Secretary Windsor John told reporters on Monday in Kuala Lumpur.

“At the end of the day, it’s the federation who should decide if they’re playing, and as ⁠of today, the federation has told us that they are going to the World Cup.

“They ⁠are our member. We want them ⁠to play. You know, they qualified, … so we hope that they will solve their issues, whatever it is, and be able to participate.”

An official withdrawal ‌by Iran from football’s global showpiece would be the first in the modern era and would leave FIFA with the urgent ‌task ‌of finding a replacement.

It is unclear whether FIFA would have time to replace Iran should they decide to withdraw from the 2026 tournament. One option could be choosing the highest ranked team in Asia that did not make it into the tournament.

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Iran’s Group G could also play out with special rules with three teams instead of four.

The tournament runs until July 19.