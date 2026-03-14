Three members of Iranian women’s football team pull Australia asylum bids

Seven members of the Iranian football delegation sought asylum, with four now known to have withdrawn applications.

Two more Iranian female footballers and a member of their support staff have reportedly withdrawn requests for asylum in Australia, which were granted over fears they might be punished upon their return home after the team refused to sing Iran’s national anthem at the Asian Cup tournament.

Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported on Saturday that the three had “given up on their asylum application in Australia and are currently heading to Malaysia”, posting a picture of the women allegedly boarding a plane.

The news was confirmed on Sunday morning in a statement from Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke.

“Overnight, three members of the Iranian Women’s Football Team made the decision to join the rest of the team on their journey back to Iran,” Burke said.

“After telling Australian officials they had made this decision, the players were given repeated chances to talk about their options.”

The Iranian team has been in Australia to participate in a football tournament held in the Gold Coast Stadium in Queensland, when the United States and Israel launched their war on Iran on February 28.

The initial attack killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other leaders.

Overall, an estimated 1,444 Iranians have been killed since the war began, including more than 170 people, mostly schoolgirls, who were inside a primary school in the city of Minab.

After refusing to sing the Iranian national anthem at their first match, players on the Iranian women’s football team were branded “traitors” by an IRIB presenter.

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In comments that went viral, the presenter said that the players’ actions amounted to the “pinnacle of dishonour” and that they should be “dealt with more severely”.

The comments prompted FIFPRO, the global organisation representing professional footballers, to urge FIFA and AFC to “undertake all necessary steps” for the Iranian players’ protection, as fears for their safety mounted after Australian media reported they were being monitored by Iranian government officials.

Five of the players, including captain Zahra Ghanbari, slipped away from the team hotel under the cover of darkness to claim asylum in Australia. A sixth player and a support staffer claimed asylum before the rest of the team flew out of Sydney earlier this week.

But one of the players withdrew her request earlier in the week and linked up with the rest of the team, who were believed to still be in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur, awaiting their return to Iran.

Minister Burke told lawmakers that the player, later identified as Mohadese Zolfigol, changed her decision on the advice of her teammates and was “encouraged to contact the Iranian embassy”.

Iran’s governing football body has accused Australia of kidnapping the players and forcing them to forsake their home nation against their will.