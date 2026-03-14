Indian-owned Sunrisers face backlash after signing Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed

Post announcing Abrar’s signing was met with thousands angrily questioning patriotism of the Indian owners.

Sunrisers Leeds have faced a fierce social media backlash after the Indian-owned Hundred franchise signed Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed this week.

A longstanding political standoff between India and Pakistan means the two nations only play each other in major global cricket tournaments.

Cricketers from Pakistan have not featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2009 because of the deep-seated diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

There was speculation that the Pakistan players involved in this week’s inaugural Hundred auction in London would be subject to a “shadow ban”, with the IPL-affiliated teams refusing to bid for them.

Four of the franchises – MI London, Manchester Super Giants, Sunrisers Leeds and Southern Brave – are at least part-owned by companies that control IPL teams.

But the Sunrisers, based in the northern English city of Leeds, clinched a deal for Pakistani leg-spinner Abrar, paying 190,000 pounds ($252,000) for his services.

A post announcing Abrar’s signing was met with thousands of replies angrily questioning the patriotism of the Indian owners.

Some highlighted that Abrar had mocked India on social media after the conflict between the two countries in May 2025, and had called for fans to boycott IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Usman Tariq, the only other Pakistani player bought in the auction, was picked up by the United States-backed Birmingham Phoenix.

The only two Pakistan players in Wednesday’s women’s auction, Fatima Sana and Sadia Iqbal, went unsold.

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The England and Wales Cricket Board last month issued a statement saying all eight of the city-based franchises in the 100-ball-a-side competition were committed to selection based solely on performances.

But Sunrisers have been subject to fierce criticism from some Indian cricket fans after signing Ahmed.

The @SunrisersLeeds account on X was suspended on Thursday. It was up and running again on Friday with a new follower base, but comments again focused heavily on Abrar’s signing.

The same was true of the club’s Instagram feed, while the issue spilled over onto the accounts of Sunrisers Hyderabad, also owned by the Sun Group media conglomerate.