China beat Taiwan 2-0 in extra time to reach Women’s Asian Cup semifinals

Defending champions China secure a semifinal against hosts Australia and a place at the 2027 World Cup.

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Defending champions China scored twice in extra time to book a blockbuster semifinal with hosts Australia at the Women’s Asian Cup after a tense 2-0 win over Taiwan.

Shao Ziqin brilliantly fired into the right corner in the 94th minute before earning a penalty in the second half of added time in the game on Saturday.

Substitute Wurigumula missed the spot kick but China sealed victory at Perth Rectangular Stadium through an own goal from Chen Ying-hui.

It kept China’s bid for a record-extending 10th title on track, with victory also ensuring their direct qualification for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

They will face the Matildas on Tuesday at the 60,000-seat Perth Stadium after the hosts edged North Korea 2-1 in the last eight.

China will be without star midfielder Wang Shuang, who was handed a yellow card for the second straight match.

“Of course, she’s a loss. There is going to be an opportunity for someone else,” China head coach Ante Milicic said.

“These girls are so resilient. I’ll back my girls against any opponent.”

Taiwan now move to a playoff against North Korea with an automatic World Cup spot on the line.

“They put everything they have on the pitch and showed how strong their heart is,” Taiwan head coach Prasobchoke Chokemor said.

“We are still on the way to chase our dream of the World Cup.”

The quarterfinal had political undertones given China’s claim to the self-ruled island of Taiwan, who compete under the name “Chinese Taipei” in international sports events.

It is part of a political compromise with China that allows them to take part in major competitions without presenting itself as a sovereign nation.

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The crowd of 5,238 was relatively split between the fan bases although the Taiwanese contingent were more vocal.

There were some flag-waving Chinese fans wearing shirts with the words “China is my faith” written on the back.

Like China, Taiwan has enjoyed strong support at the tournament but controversy erupted in the stands during their last game in Sydney.

Former Taiwan coach Chen Kuei-jen was ejected from the stadium for leading a “Taiwan Jiayu”, or “Go Taiwan”, chant.

There did not appear to be a repeat on Saturday.

Taiwan are known for their dogged defence but unfurled attacking flair in the early exchanges.

China gained control in the midfield and dominated possession and appeared to capitalise just before the interval when Wang headed home, triggering jubilation from the Chinese fans.

But their celebrations were cut short when the goal was overturned due to a handball by Wang earlier in the chain.

China put the foot on the gas after the break, but Taiwan threatened on the counterattack.

In the last stages of normal time, substitute Yao Wei’s bullet hit the crossbar as the match went into extra time where Shao stepped up.

South Korea face Uzbekistan, Japan play Philippines in other quarterfinals

On Friday, Sam Kerr scored one goal and created another as Australia advanced and secured a World Cup spot with a 2-1 win over North Korea.

South Korea face Uzbekistan later on Saturday in another quarterfinal at Sydney.

On Sunday, Japan head into the final quarterfinal against the Philippines, also in Sydney, with three wins from three games and a tournament-leading 17 goals without conceding.

The semifinals are set for Tuesday and Wednesday with the final to be played next Saturday in Sydney.

All four semifinalists at the Women’s Asian Cup qualify automatically for next year’s World Cup in Brazil.

The North Koreans will have another shot at qualifying for the World Cup in a playoff next Thursday in Australia – the fifth and sixth-place teams in this continental tournament will also secure spots in Brazil.

The end of the group stage earlier in the week was overshadowed by Iran’s departure from the tournament and the granting of asylum to members of the delegation.