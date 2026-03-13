Iran team hit back at Trump over FIFA World Cup exclusion threat

Iran says no one can exclude it from the FIFA World Cup 2026, which is co-hosted by United States, Canada and Mexico.

Iran says no one can exclude it from the football World Cup later this year, in response to President Donald Trump’s warning that the team’s “life and safety” would be at risk in the United States.

The Iranian team also said in the social media post on Thursday that the US should not be allowed to co-host the tournament if it could not guarantee the safety of the teams taking part.

Trump’s comments came just two days after he told FIFA chief Gianni Infantino the Iranian players would be welcome, despite the Middle East war.

“The Iran National Football Team is welcome to The World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform on Thursday.

Iran’s team responded: “The World Cup is a historic and international event and its governing body is FIFA — not any individual, country.

“Iran’s national team, with strength and a series of decisive victories achieved by the brave sons of Iran, was among the first teams to qualify for this major tournament.

“Certainly no one can exclude Iran’s national team from the World Cup; the only country that can be excluded is one that merely carries the title of ‘host’ yet lacks the ability to provide security for the teams participating in this global event.”

The war, triggered by US-Israeli strikes on February 28, has thrown into doubt Iran’s participation at this summer’s tournament, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Trump later posted another message on his social media platform to emphasise that the event would be safe for players and spectators from around the world.

Advertisement

“The United States of America looks very much forward to hosting the FIFA World Cup,” Trump wrote. “Ticket sales are ‘through the roof!'”

The social media spat comes after the country’s sports minister Ahmad Donyamali said the team would not be participating after the ⁠US killed its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“Considering that this corrupt ⁠regime [the US] has ⁠assassinated our leader, under no circumstances ⁠can we ⁠participate in ⁠the World Cup,” the minister told ‌state television on Wednesday.