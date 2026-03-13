China coach tells players to stay ‘calm’ in Taiwan clash at Asian Cup

China face Taiwan in a highly charged quarterfinal at the Women’s Asian Cup, which already has a political focus.

China coach Ante Milicic urged his players to remain “calm and confident” in Saturday’s charged Women’s Asian Cup quarterfinal against Taiwan.

The reigning champions are targeting a record-extending 10th continental title but are wary of an opponent that has shown improvement as the tournament has progressed.

Taiwan were beaten 2-0 by strongly fancied Japan in the group phase but were by no means outclassed.

“They gave Japan a very difficult game and then went on to win their next two matches, so we know this will be a tough proposition,” said Milicic ahead of the clash in Perth.

“But if we execute our game plan and perform to the level we know we can, that should be enough for us to get the result.

“If we follow a clear process, remain calm and confident and take it one game at a time, we can be successful and hopefully go further in the tournament.”

Like China, Taiwan have enjoyed strong support at the tournament in Australia, but it has not been without controversy.

During their last game, in Sydney against India, former Taiwan coach Chen Kuei-jen was ejected from the stadium for leading a “Taiwan Jiayu”, or “Go Taiwan”, chant.

His removal led to a protest to the Asian Football Confederation from Taiwan’s foreign ministry over “unequal treatment”.

Taiwan compete under the name “Chinese Taipei” in international sports events.

It is part of a political compromise with China that allows the island to take part in major competitions without presenting itself as a sovereign nation.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory.

Taiwan coach Prasobchoke Chokemor focused on football in his pre-match news conference on Friday.

“We can say we did well against Japan, holding them to a 0-0 draw in the first half,” the Thai said.

“It will be a different game tactically, but we are confident we can compete against top-level players if we stay focused on ourselves and fight as a team.”

At stake is not only the semifinals but also 2027 World Cup qualification with the top six finishers booking their tickets to the Brazil showpiece.