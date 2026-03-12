North Korea says no more protests after China stir in Women’s Asian Cup

North Korea face Australia in the Women’s Asian Cup quarterfinals, and promise no repeat of protests in China game.

North Korea has pledged there will be no more sideline protests during their 2026 Women’s Asian Cup quarterfinal with Australia on Friday, after causing a stir against China.

An incensed North Korea refused to play for several minutes in their 2-1 loss to the Chinese during a group game on Monday.

They were left fuming when former Tottenham attacker Wang Shuang scored in first-half stoppage time, demanding the referee look at the pitchside monitor.

The three-time champions refused to resume the game for four minutes as boos rang out.

“If that kind of situation happens again in (Friday’s) match, we will follow the referees, the match official’s decision, and respect it,” coach Ri Song Ho told reporters in Perth through an interpreter on Thursday.

Ri was yellow-carded for his part in the fracas.

North Korea are set to face a partisan full house at Perth Rectangular Stadium against the hosts, who beat them on penalties in the 2010 final after it ended 1-1.

Australia’s Sam Kerr is the only player left from the match, with North Korea now boasting a young and physical side.

They are looking to build on defending their Women’s U17 World Cup title in Morocco last year, which came on the heels of winning the U20 World Cup in Colombia in 2024.

Talented striker Choe Il Son played in both those triumphs before transitioning to the full national side.

“We know Australia are a formidable team, so tomorrow we will give our best to support each other and perform at our highest level,” she said.

“We have talent on our side, and we’ve been preparing carefully for the match. We’re excited to show what our team can do on the pitch.”

Not only is a semifinal berth at stake, but also 2027 World Cup qualification, with the top six finishers booking their tickets to the Brazil showpiece.