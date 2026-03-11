First Iraq footballers granted visas by Mexico for FIFA World Cup qualifier

Mexico issues visas to some Iraq footballers so they can play in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier in Monterrey.

Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has begun granting visas to players from Iraq’s national team before their World Cup intercontinental qualifier scheduled on March 31 in Monterrey.

The Iraqi team is facing logistical issues because of disruptions caused by the Israeli-United States war on Iran.

“On March 8, some players were processed at the Mexican Embassy in Saudi Arabia, and tomorrow other people are scheduled to be processed at the Embassy in Qatar,” the ministry said in a statement late on Monday.

The government did not specify the names or how many players were granted visas.

Iraq is scheduled to face the winner of a match between Suriname and Bolivia for a spot in the World Cup and qualification for a group with France, Norway and Senegal.

Mexico, the US and Canada are cohosting the World Cup, which begins on June 11.

Iraq head coach Graham Arnold has asked FIFA to postpone the intercontinental qualifier. With Iraqi airspace closed, Arnold’s squad – containing predominantly players from the domestic league – is unable to fully gather, he said.

Mexico does not have an embassy in Iraq.

Mexico’s Foreign Ministry added that it is in contact with the Iraqi embassy in Mexico and it is willing “to provide all necessary assistance in documenting the members of the Iraqi national team”.