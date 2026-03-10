Barcelona needed Lamine Yamal’s penalty with the last kick of the game to cancel out Harvey Barnes’s opener.

Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal struck ⁠from the ⁠penalty spot with the final kick of the game to salvage ⁠a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United in the first leg of their ⁠Champions League last-16 tie, cancelling out a late strike from Harvey Barnes.

Newcastle appeared set to take a ‌slender advantage into the second leg after Barnes scored in the 86th minute, when he volleyed home Jacob Murphy’s cross on Tuesday.

But elation for the home fans turned to heartbreak when Malick ⁠Thiaw brought Dani Olmo ⁠down in the box in the fourth minute of stoppage time, and Yamal fired the penalty into ⁠the bottom corner as Aaron Ramsdale dove the ⁠wrong way.

Newcastle’s Joelinton thought ⁠he had scored earlier in the second half when he smashed home the rebound of Barnes’s shot ‌off the post, but the linesman quickly raised his flag for offside. ‌

The ‌second leg is at Barcelona on March 18.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Mario Lemina’s early diving header handed Galatasaray a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in their Champions League last-16 first leg in Istanbul, leaving the tie finely balanced after ⁠a compelling contest in which both sides saw goals disallowed.

The Turkish champions struck after seven minutes, when Lemina nodded home after Victor Osimhen headed a corner back across goal, giving them a precious advantage ahead of ⁠the second leg at Anfield.

In Italy, Bayern Munich dismantled ⁠Atalanta 6-1 ⁠in a dominant Champions League last-16 first-leg performance on Tuesday, seizing ⁠control from the outset in Bergamo.

The visitors surged into a ⁠three-goal lead within the opening 25 minutes, leaving the home side struggling to gain any sort of foothold ‌in the contest.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid tore Tottenham Hotspur apart in ⁠a stunning ⁠first-half blitz on Tuesday, powering to a 5-2 victory in the first leg of their Champions ⁠League last-16 tie and leaving the Premier League side with a mountain to climb in London.

The visitors’ ⁠22-year-old goalkeeper, Antonin Kinsky, endured a night to forget on his first appearance since October and only his third of the season.

Two costly errors from the Czech helped Atletico ‌race into a commanding lead, and he was substituted in the 17th minute by manager Igor Tudor immediately after Atletico’s third goal.