Indian cricket team to pocket $14m for record T20 World Cup win

India’s cricket board announces a $14.24m bonus in addition to the $2.34m awarded to the champions by the ICC.

India’s T20 ‌World Cup-winning cricket team has been ⁠awarded a ⁠bonus of 1.31 billion rupees ($14.24m) by the country’s cricket board, six ⁠times the prize money they claimed for lifting the title in Ahmedabad.

In recognition of their victory at the home tournament, the ‌Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the world’s richest cricket board, announced the additional prize for the Indian team on Tuesday.

The sum is roughly $3m higher than the tournament’s overall prize pot of $11.25m.

India secured their historic third ⁠men’s T20 World Cup crown with a dominant 96-run victory over New Zealand in a one-sided final on Sunday, earning $2.34m for the tournament win.

“The ⁠Board congratulates the players, support ⁠staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future,” the BCCI said in ⁠a statement.

The prize money will be shared among the entire team, including coaches and support staff.

The BCCI had last year rewarded the Champions Trophy-winning ⁠Indian team with a $6.72m ⁠cash bonus, triple that of the $2.24m they received for the title win.

With India now three-time T20 World Cup champions, captain ‌Suryakumar Yadav said the side’s next big goal was to claim a gold medal at the ‌Los ‌Angeles Olympics in 2028.

The victory cemented India’s place “among the most successful teams in the history of the format”, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement.

Cricket commands an unrivalled following in the world’s most populous country, with top players enjoying star status.

Midnight celebrations broke out across the country on Sunday as delirious fans in blue Indian shirts took to the streets, beating drums and dancing to Bollywood hits.