Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka cricket series called off due to Iran war

Afghanistan were due to host Sri Lanka for a six-match series in the UAE, which has been hit by attacks from Iran.

Sri Lanka have indefinitely postponed a six-match limited-overs cricket series against Afghanistan that was due to start in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this week due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

“We had to cancel because of the flight situation… and the ongoing fighting in the region,” a Sri Lanka Cricket official told the AFP news agency on Monday.

The teams were scheduled to play three T20 internationals in Sharjah on March 13, 15 and 17, and three one-day internationals in Dubai on March 20, 22 and 25.

It would have been the first time that Afghanistan had hosted Sri Lanka for a bilateral series.

Fighting has spread across the Middle East since the United States and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, with Tehran launching retaliatory strikes.

The conflict has disrupted flights across the region, including in Dubai, where the airport was briefly closed as Iran fired drones and missiles at targets across the Gulf.

Afghanistan has never hosted an international cricket match, instead having to play its home fixtures in India or the UAE.

Earlier, Sri Lanka named former South African Test player Gary Kirsten as their new coach after Sanath Jayasuriya quit following the team’s early exit from the T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka Cricket said Kirsten would begin a two-year contract on April 15, even though Jayasuriya’s contract was not set to expire until the end of June.

Kirsten previously served as India coach from 2008 to 2011, and as South Africa coach from 2011 to 2013.