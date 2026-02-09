With uncertainty shrouding India game, Pakistan will look to avoid an upset against the USA in their Group A game.

Who: Pakistan vs USA

What: ICC T20 World Cup 2026 – Group A

When: Tuesday, February 10 at 7pm (13:30 GMT)

Where: Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC), Colombo, Sri Lanka

How to follow: Al Jazeera’s live text and photo commentary stream begins at 10:30 GMT

Pakistan will be eager to improve on their opening-day performance of the T20 World Cup, while the United States will look to cause an upset when both teams meet in their Group A fixture in Colombo on Tuesday.

Salman Ali Agha’s team were heading towards a shock loss against the Netherlands before a lower-order rescue act took them over the line on Saturday.

A few hours later, the USA nearly sprang a surprise against defending champions India when they met in the group’s second fixture, but were unable to register what could have been the biggest shock in the tournament’s history.

Now, both teams meet in a crucial second game that could shape their fate in the tournament.

Pakistan are renowned for throwing form and predictions out of the window, and the USA will look to capitalise on their opponents’ unpredictability to get their first points of the tournament.

What happened in the last Pakistan vs USA game?

The USA pulled off one of the biggest shocks in the T20 World Cup’s history when they beat the 2009 champions in a thrilling match in 2024.

The win, which came in a super over after scores were tied following the regulation 20 overs, sent shockwaves through the cricket world.

Pakistan’s star-studded team posted a meagre total of 159 in their 20 overs, which the USA equalled on the last ball of their innings, taking the game to a super over.

Team USA’s calmness trumped Pakistan’s nerves as they rewrote history books.

The 2024 tournament cohosts had never played Pakistan in any format of the game prior to the match.

Form guide: Pakistan

Pakistan entered the T20 World Cup on the back of an impressive series sweep against Australia and then won their first game against the Netherlands.

Last five games (most recent first): W W W W L

Form guide: USA

Despite the loss against India, the USA [please complete the sentence.]

Last five games (most recent first): L W W L W

Team news: Pakistan

Pakistan are unlikely to change the team that won the first match.

Predicted XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (captain), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wicketkeeper), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed

Team news: USA

The USA are expected to field the same team that shook up the Indian side.

Predicted XI: Andries Gous, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar