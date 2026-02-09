Pakistan’s government orders cricket team to take the field against India on Sunday in Colombo.

Pakistan’s cricket team will play its T20 World Cup match against India on February 15 upon the orders of its government, reversing its earlier ‌decision to boycott the game against its ‌old rival ‌citing geopolitical ⁠tensions.

“The government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” the government said in a statement on Monday.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow…