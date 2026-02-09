World Cup debutants are dominated by Scotland in their first ever T20 World Cup match at Eden Gardens.

T20 World Cup debutants Italy have had a bruising introduction to cricket’s biggest stage as they suffered a crushing 73-run loss to Scotland in Kolkata, India.

Scotland posted a hefty 207-4 on Monday with opener George Munsey top-scoring with 84, and in reply, Italy were bowled out for 134 in 16.4 overs.

A nation better known for its football, Italy are cricket minnows and the lowest-ranked side in the 20-team tournament.

Chasing a mammoth 208 for victory, Italy suffered early blows before a valiant fourth-wicket partnership of 73 between brothers Ben and Harry Manenti kept them afloat at Eden Gardens.

But Harry departed for 37 and Ben got out after his 31-ball 52 as the Italian batting collapsed from 113-3.

Captain Wayne Madsen could not bat after he badly injured his shoulder while fielding.

Off-spinner Michael Leask took 4-17 for Scotland, adding to his batting cameo of an unbeaten 22 off five balls.

Scotland captain Richie Berrington said it was vital for his team to bounce back after losing their opening match of the tournament to the West Indies.

“Really pleased to get our first win. In the end, it was a comprehensive win, but we had to work hard for it,” he said.

“We knew they had good players in the lineup. Early wickets were key, and it put us on the front foot.”

Italy won the toss and bowled first in the Group C encounter, where there were a few Italian fans decked out in the country’s blue.

Scotland rode on a 126-run opening stand between Munsey and Michael Jones, who hit 37, to post the highest total in the tournament so far.

Brandon McMullen with an unbeaten 18-ball 41 and Leask, who hit two fours and two sixes in the last five balls, took Scotland to their best T20 World Cup total.

The left-handed Munsey started briskly with a flurry of fours to unsettle the Italy attack in the first six overs of the powerplay.

Italy suffered a blow when Madsen fell awkwardly while trying to stop a boundary in the fourth over and went off the field wincing in pain with what looked like a dislocated shoulder.

The captain still completed an unusual World Cup double on Monday – playing in two different sports for two separate countries.

He also played at the field hockey World Cup for his native South Africa but holds an Italian passport now through his ancestry.

Munsey, who was dropped on 40 by Anthony Mosca, reached his fifty in 30 balls with a six.

Munsey missed out on a hundred after he holed out to long-on off pace bowler Grant Stewart.

He hit 13 fours and two sixes in his 54-ball knock to lead Scotland to their first group win.