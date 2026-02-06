Two of the NFL’s most famous teams, the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, face off in Super Bowl LX.

The National Football League (NFL) Super Bowl, considered the pinnacle of sporting events in the United States, takes place this Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2026 NFL championship game, including who is performing at halftime:

Which teams are playing in Super Bowl 60?

The New England Patriots will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

It is a rematch of the 2015 Super Bowl, which New England won 28-24 at the University of Phoenix Stadium to capture their fourth title.

The Seahawks will look to exact revenge after an 11-year wait, and are considered firm favourites to win their second Vince Lombardi Trophy.

If successful, it would be their first since 2014, after they beat the Denver Broncos 43-8 at MetLife Stadium.

How were the Super Bowl teams decided?

Fourteen teams competed in the NFL playoffs, with seven qualifying from each conference.

The four division champions from the National Football Conference (NFC) and the four from the American Football Conference (AFC), along with six wild-card teams, competed in a single-elimination tournament in the lead-up to the main event.

The wild-card teams were determined by the three non-division winners with the best records in each conference.

The final four teams remaining played in their respective AFC and NFC Championship Games on January 25, with the winners punching their ticket to the Super Bowl.

The New England Patriots narrowly beat the Denver Broncos 10-7 in a low-scoring AFC Championship Game, while the Seattle Seahawks triumphed 31-27 over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

Advertisement

When will the Super Bowl be played?

The Super Bowl is scheduled to take place on Sunday, starting at 3:30pm local time in Santa Clara, California (23:30 GMT).

Where is Super Bowl 60 being held?

The showpiece event will take place at Levi’s Stadium, home to the San Francisco 49ers. The stadium has a capacity of 68,500 spectators.

This is just the second time that a Super Bowl has been held at Levi’s. The only other occasion was in 2016, when the Denver Broncos prevailed 24-10 against the Carolina Panthers.

Who are the superstar players to watch out for on each team?

Drake Maye (Patriots)

Maye’s rise from a struggling rookie season to a franchise quarterback has been one of the NFL’s most compelling narratives in recent years.

He guided the Pats to a 14-3 record, including spearheading the AFC Championship victory over the Denver Broncos with a sparkling performance.

Maye accumulated 4,394 passing yards, 31 touchdowns and gave up eight interceptions during the 2025 regular season, earning second team All-Pro honours.

The former North Carolina Tar Heel also led the league in completion percentage (72.0 percent) and passer rating (113.5).

Maye will be the second youngest quarterback to start in a Super Bowl at 23 years and 162 days old, following in the legendary footsteps of former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino.

He is not just the centrepiece of the Pats offence, but a key cornerstone in their remarkable comeback story.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seahawks)

Smith-Njigba has been the breakout star of the Seahawks’ offence through a combination of league-leading stats and big-game temperament.

He led the league in receiving yards with 1,793 yards, while simultaneously breaking the Seahawks’ single-season mark of 1,303 yards, which was set by DK Metcalf in 2020.

The former Ohio State Buckeye finished fourth in total receptions with 119, while tying in third place with 10 touchdowns.

The wide receiver had a particularly memorable NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams. He recorded 10 catches for 153 yards, while also scoring a touchdown.

There has been plenty of media speculation that he could go on to break Jerry Rice’s 37-year Super Bowl receiving yards mark of 215, which would go a long way if the Seahawks were to secure a second title.

Which team is the favourite to win?

The Seattle Seahawks are touted as overwhelming favourites to capture their second title.

Advertisement

According to the betting odds, the Seahawks are 4.5-point favourites in their Super Bowl 49 rematch against the New England Patriots.

Where can you stream the 2026 Super Bowl?

NBC will be broadcasting the football extravaganza in the US. They will also be streaming it live on their online platform, Peacock.

Outside of North America, streaming services like DAZN will cover the marquee event.

Last year’s Super Bowl garnered a record 191.1 million unique viewers, while averaging a record-high 127.7 million.

But it is not all about the football, though, as the Super Bowl halftime show is also a captivating draw.

Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 halftime show attracted 133.5 million viewers, which also set a record, eclipsing Usher’s 2024 viewership of 123.4 million.

Who is performing in the Super Bowl halftime show?

The halftime show, which runs to about 15 minutes, will be headlined by Puerto Rican global superstar Bad Bunny.

Bad Bunny, who goes by Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has won six Grammy Awards, 17 Latin Grammy Awards, 16 Billboard Music Awards and 54 Billboard Latin Music Awards, among others.

The Latin reggaeton artist will make history, as he will perform his set exclusively in Spanish, which is a Super Bowl first.

Will Donald Trump be attending the Super Bowl?

Despite attending last year, in what was a first for a sitting US president, Donald Trump will not be at this year’s event.

He has previously said that the musical choices for the pre-game and halftime performers, American rock band Green Day and Bad Bunny, were a deciding factor in his decision not to come.

“I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred,” Trump told The New York Post.

Green Day has long been in opposition to Trump, going as far as changing the lyrics to one of their most popular songs to demonstrate their bitterness towards the administration.

At the 68th Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles this past weekend, Bad Bunny spoke out against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) recent raids after winning the Best Musica Urbana Album award.

“Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say ICE out. We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We’re humans and we are Americans,” he said during his acceptance speech.

How much do Super Bowl tickets cost?

The average price for the cheapest tickets on StubHub is about $6,652 after fees, but can increase to as much as $63,099.

According to Ticketmaster’s official website, average Super Bowl ticket resale prices range from $4,000 to $6,000 before fees.

What is the name of the Super Bowl trophy?

The Vince Lombardi Trophy is awarded to the Super Bowl winner each year.

It was named after Hall of Fame coach Vince Lombardi, who led the Green Bay Packers to five NFL Championships during his reign, including a remarkable three in a row.