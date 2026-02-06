Ronaldo was not part of Al-Nassr’s 2-0 win at home, the second game he’s missed in four days due to unspecified reasons.

Cristiano Ronaldo has missed his second consecutive game for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League (SPL) amid reports he is unhappy with the club’s majority owner over the lack of transfer activity.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was not in the squad when Al-Nassr faced defending champions Al-Ittihad at home on Friday.

The Portuguese superstar also missed their 1-0 win over Al-Riyadh on Monday, which raised questions over his long-term future at the club.

Ronaldo has been unhappy with how Al-Nassr is being managed by the country’s Public Investment Fund, Portuguese outlet A Bola reported this week.

The 38-year-old was said to be upset with the club’s lack of action in the January transfer window while watching rivals Al-Hilal sign Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, a former Real Madrid teammate.

Without naming Ronaldo, the SPL issued a statement on Thursday emphasising that no player was bigger than the league.

“The Saudi Pro League is structured around a simple principle: Every club operates independently under the same rules,” the league said.

“Clubs have their own boards, executives and football leadership. Decisions on recruitment, spending and strategy rest with those clubs, within a financial framework designed to ensure sustainability and competitive balance. That framework applies equally across the league.”

Meanwhile, Al-Nassr CEO Jose Semedo has declined to comment on Ronaldo’s absence.

Ronaldo is not injured, ill or out of favour with manager Jorge Jesus, ESPN reported. Neither does ‌he intend to leave Al-Nassr, who signed him to a lucrative two-year contract extension in June 2025.

According to CBS Sports, ‌senior club officials understand Ronaldo’s vexation with the PIF, ‌the Saudi Arabian sovereign ⁠wealth fund that owns Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal and two other Pro League sides.

Ronaldo has scored 17 goals for the club this season.