Lakers beat 76ers 119-115 in NBA, as Spurs, Wizards, Raptors, Hornets, Magic, Hawks and Warriors also record victories.

Austin Reaves scored 35 points off the bench, LeBron James added 17 points with ‌10 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame the loss of Luka Doncic to earn a 119-115 victory over the visiting Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.

Jake LaRavia and Rui Hachimura each scored 14 points as the Lakers won in their return from a 5-3 road trip. Doncic left the game late in the second quarter with left leg soreness after scoring 10 points. He will undergo an MRI, according to coach JJ Redick.

The Lakers came back from a 14-point deficit in the third quarter and won after not taking their first lead until the fourth quarter.

Joel Embiid scored 35 points and Tyrese Maxey added 26 points with 13 assists as the 76ers saw their season-high five-game winning streak come to an end. ⁠VJ Edgecombe produced 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Spurs 135, Mavericks 123

Victor Wembanyama dominated with 29 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and three blocked shots to carry the visiting San Antonio past Dallas.

Harrison Barnes had 19 points, Keldon Johnson 18 and De’Aaron Fox 17 for the Spurs, who have won three in a row.

Mavericks star Cooper Flagg had 32 points and became the youngest player in NBA history with 30 or more points in four consecutive games. Naji Marshall also scored 32 as Dallas took its sixth straight loss.

Wizards 126, Pistons 117

Will Riley led eight Washington players in double figures with 20 points as the undermanned Wizards surprised host Detroit.

Riley added six rebounds and five assists for the Wizards, who had only 10 players available after trade deadline moves yet still won for the fourth time in six games. Sharife Cooper supplied ⁠a career-high 18 points.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 30 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and Duncan Robinson had 21 points. Jalen Duren missed the second half due to right knee soreness. Another Detroit starter, Tobias Harris, sat out due to left hip soreness.

Raptors 123, Bulls 107

Brandon Ingram scored 22 of his 33 points in the first half as Toronto defeated visiting Chicago, which completed seven trades before the deadline. The Bulls featured two new players in their starting lineup and three overall.

Immanuel Quickley added 24 points for the Raptors, who have won two of three to open a five-game homestand. Sandro Mamukelashvili and Collin Murray-Boyles each put up 17 points.

Chicago’s new backcourt of Anfernee Simons and Jaden Ivey logged 22 and 13 points, respectively. Guerschon Yabusele had 15 points and 11 rebounds in his Bulls debut off the bench.

Hornets 109, Rockets 99

Rookie Kon Knueppel scored 24 points, LaMelo Ball added 20, and visiting Charlotte extended its winning streak to eight games by defeating Houston.

Miles Bridges added 18 points while Josh Green tallied 14 ‌on 4-for-4 shooting for the Hornets, whose winning streak is the franchise’s longest since the 1998-99 season.

Kevin Durant scored a game-high 31 points for the Rockets, who have split their past six games and dropped both contests of a home back-to-back. Jabari Smith Jr. chipped in 17 points and seven rebounds.

Magic 118, Nets 98

Jalen Suggs registered his first career triple-double as Orlando opened a four-game homestand with a win over Brooklyn.

Suggs, in his fifth year with the Magic, finished ‌with 15 points, 11 assists, 11 rebounds, four blocks and three steals in just 29 minutes. Desmond Bane notched 23 points and Paolo Banchero added 22 for the Magic, who never trailed.

Rookie Egor Demin made six 3-point attempts on the way to a career-high 26 points for the Nets, who ‌dropped their ninth straight against Orlando. Rookie Nolan Traore matched his career high with 21 points.

Hawks 121, Jazz 119

Jock Landale ⁠equalled his season high with 26 points in his Atlanta debut, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 23, including the game-winning basket with 1.3 seconds left, as the Hawks beat visiting Utah.

Landale was acquired by Atlanta from the Grizzlies on Wednesday, drove from Memphis to Atlanta for the Thursday morning shootaround and was in the starting lineup later that day. He shot 10-for-14 from the field, tied his season high with 11 rebounds, matched his career high with five assists and had a season-best four ‌blocked shots.

Atlanta also got 22 points, 16 rebounds and 15 assists from Jalen Johnson, his 10th triple-double of the season. Isaiah Collier totalled 25 points and 11 assists while Kyle Filipowski amassed 15 points and 17 rebounds for the Jazz.

Warriors 101, Suns 97

Pat Spencer produced career highs of 20 points and six 3-pointers, and Golden State scored the final 10 points to edge host Phoenix despite playing its second straight game without Stephen Curry (knee).

Gui Santos contributed 18 points, and his breakaway layup with 28.7 seconds remaining put the Warriors up 99-97. After Phoenix’s Dillon Brooks missed a 3-point attempt, the Warriors came up with a loose ball, and De’Anthony Melton made a layup at the buzzer.

Brooks scored 24 points, and Grayson Allen had 21 points and five 3-pointers for the Suns, ‌who had won four of their previous five games.