18 Senegalese detainees from AFCON final in Morocco go on hunger strike

Senegal lifted the AFCON title but a penalty for hosts Morocco led to disruption on and off the field with arrests made.

Eighteen Senegalese football fans detained in Morocco over “hooliganism” during last month’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final have begun a hunger strike pending their trial.

Lawyer Patrick Kabou said his clients told him they have been “waiting to learn the charges against them since January 18”, the day they were arrested after a heated AFCON final in which Senegal beat Morocco in Rabat.

Kabou, speaking to the news agency AFP, said the group complained that police officers had questioned them in French and Arabic, whereas they “only speak Wolof”, their native language.

Minutes before the end of last month’s match, some Senegalese supporters attempted to storm the pitch while Senegal’s players halted the game for nearly 20 minutes to protest against a late penalty awarded to Morocco.

Some fans were also seen throwing objects onto the field, including a chair.

The group said they were being denied their “right to justice” and pledged to continue the strike “until Moroccan justice gives us the chance to be heard”, Kabou added.

A first court hearing in late January had been adjourned by the judge, and the second hearing on Thursday was also put off amid an ongoing lawyers’ strike in Morocco.

The trial is set to resume next week.