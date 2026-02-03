Former Real Madrid teammate and current SPL rival Karim Benzema’s move has upset Cristiano Ronaldo, reports say.

Click here to share on social media

Two of the most popular footballers in the world have caused a stir in Saudi football on the final day of the midyear transfer window.

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and French football icon Karim Benzema, both of whom play in the Saudi Pro League (SPL), were in the news on Monday for their off-field actions.

Star forward Benzema moved from Al-Ittihad to Al Hilal, with the transfer confirmed hours after Ronaldo was not named for Al-Nassr’s SPL game against Al Riyadh.

Here’s a breakdown of what happened on transfer deadline day in the SPL:

Why did Benzema move from Al-Ittihad to Al Hilal?

The former Ballon d’Or winner’s move is seen as an ambitious one, as Al Hilal are the most successful club in Saudi football and the current league leaders.

Despite winning the SPL with Al-Ittihad last year, the 38-year-old wanted to join the club that has won 21 league titles and four Asian Championships.

Coached by two-time Champions League finalist Simone Inzaghi, they stunned Manchester City at last year’s FIFA Club World Cup 4-3, knocking out Pep Guardiola’s team.

Benzema’s arrival was announced with fanfare by the record Saudi champions on social media.

Why did Ronaldo miss Al-Nassr’s game on Monday?

Ronaldo was absent from Al-Nassr’s SPL match against Al-Riyadh amid reports he is unhappy about the transfer situation at his club.

Ronaldo has scored 17 goals for the club this season.

Portuguese media outlet A Bola reported that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is unhappy that Al-Nassr have not strengthened their squad as they challenge for the league title.

Advertisement

The Portuguese superstar forward decided to recuse himself ⁠from head coach Jorge Jesus’ squad because Al-Nassr, the ​second-place team in the SPL ‍table, had not made a significant addition before the closure of the transfer window.

Heading into the game, Al-Nassr were second behind Al Hilal, which is also backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) and has been linked with Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema.

How is Benzema’s move linked to Ronaldo?

Benzema’s transfer from the previous SPL champions to the most successful club is seen as a major threat to Ronaldo’s hopes of being crowned league champion, despite prompting a wave of top football players – including Benzema – to move to the Saudi league.

Ronaldo, who turns 41 on Thursday, has scored 91 goals ‌in 95 league matches for Al-Nassr since he arrived in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, ‍in January 2023.

SPL leaders Al Hilal are one point ahead of Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr.

The former Real Madrid striker, a teammate of Ronaldo’s at the Spanish giant, led Al-Ittihad to the title last year, as well as the King’s Cup.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is still waiting for his first league title since moving to Saudi Arabia in 2022, and has seen his main rival strengthen with the addition of five-time Champions League winner Benzema.

What have Al-Nassr said about Ronaldo, and could he leave the club?

Al-Nassr CEO Jose Semedo declined to comment, according to Saudi media.

Ronaldo is not injured, ill or out of favour ​with Jesus, ESPN reported.

Neither does ‌he intend to leave Al-Nassr, who signed him to a lucrative two-year contract extension in June 2025.

According to CBS Sports, ‌senior club officials understand Ronaldo’s vexation with the PIF, ‌the Saudi Arabian sovereign ⁠wealth fund that owns Al-Nassr, Al Hilal and two other Pro League sides.

Could Al-Nassr still sign more players to placate Ronaldo?

Saudi football’s transfer window closed on Monday night, pushing any hopes for the next transfer activity until the end of the current season.