FIFA chief Infantino suggested the ban on Russia’s participation in global football competitions should be lifted.

The Kremlin has welcomed FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s comments on ending a ban on Russia from international football competitions over its war on Ukraine, while Kyiv denounced his words as “irresponsible”.

Infantino – who previously had friendly relations with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin – said in an interview on Monday that the ban on Russia had “not achieved anything”.

His words provoked fury in Ukraine, which said the ban should be in place “as long as Russians continue to kill Ukrainians”.

Russia has been mostly banned from international sport since it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

“We have seen these statements [by Infantino], and we welcome them. It’s high time to think about this,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“Our footballers, our national team, must have their rights fully restored … We hope that sooner or later such discussions will take place in FIFA,” he added.

The executive committee of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), whose next quarterly meeting takes place on ​February 11 in Brussels, Belgium, has the authority to ‌reinstate Russia. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has maintained that the war in Ukraine needs to end for that to happen.

The European governing body in 2023 briefly planned to let Russia ‌compete in Under-17 continental championship qualifying, citing a desire not to punish children for government actions. UEFA relented ‌and upheld the ban after a dozen national ⁠federations threatened to boycott matches with Russia.

At the senior men’s level, Russia has been limited to participating in friendlies, most recently against Chile and Peru in November.

Russia hosted and ‌reached the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup during Infantino’s first term as FIFA president.

In an interview with Britain’s Sky News, Infantino said the ban should be lifted, arguing it had “just created more frustration and hatred”.

He said he believes “having girls and boys from Russia being able to play football games in other parts of Europe would help”.

Ukraine reacted with fury.

Russia’s offensive against Ukraine has killed thousands, displaced millions and destroyed much of southern and eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Sports Minister Matvii Bidnyi called Infantino’s comments “irresponsible” and “infantile”.

“Let me remind you that the Russians have killed more than 650 Ukrainian athletes and coaches during their full-scale aggression,” he said on social media on Monday.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said “679 Ukrainian girls and boys will never be able to play football – Russia killed them”.

He added: “And it keeps killing more while moral degenerates suggest lifting bans, despite Russia’s failure to end its war.”

A few Russian athletes in other sports have recently been allowed to compete again under a neutral flag.