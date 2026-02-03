Two centuries after cricket was first introduced to Italy, the national team is on its way to its first ICC World Cup.

As a child growing up in the small village of Marawila, about 20 minutes from Negombo, Sri Lanka, Crishan Kalugamage played in the streets and at school, running in hard and bowling fast.

But money was tight and economic opportunities limited, so when Kalugamage was 15, his parents packed up and moved with their three children to Tuscany, Italy, in search of a better life.

Kalugamage could never have dreamed that 21 years later, he would pack his bags again, now a talented leg spinner on his way to India, about to represent Italy in a debut T20 World Cup match against Scotland in Kolkata on Monday.

Italy cricket: older than you think

When English expatriate Herbert Kilpin founded the Milan Foot-Ball and Cricket Club in 1899, he couldn’t have envisioned an Italian team playing in front of thousands of fans in India and broadcast to millions around the world.

While AC Milan has since morphed into a football colossus, cricket has taken much longer to develop in Italy. But the country’s inclusion in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, represents a huge step for the Azzurri.

Italy’s success at the European qualification last July, in which they finished second to the Netherlands, guaranteed a World Cup debut. Their 12-run victory over Scotland secured their progression and stunned the cricket world; Scotland, one of the most successful second-tier nations, were expected to finish in the top two.

A standout performance by allrounder Harry Manenti, who scored a run-a-ball 38 and took five wickets, and a 21-ball 50 from Emilio Gay, absent from the current squad through injury, turned the tournament on its head. Italy qualified through a superior net run rate, although Bangladesh’s late withdrawal from the T20 World Cup handed Scotland a last-minute berth.

Italy join Scotland, Nepal, West Indies and England in Group C of the 16-team tournament, with the top two progressing to the Super Eight phase. Their coach, former Ireland international Kevin O’Brien, has set his sights on reaching the knockout stage and was encouraged by the team’s performance in a pre-tournament tri-series against Ireland and the Netherlands in Dubai.

“We’re targeting to win games and, ultimately, want to qualify from the group,” said O’Brien. “We’ve got a very experienced squad, maybe not necessarily at World Cups, but we’ve certainly got players who have been playing professional cricket for numerous years.

“On our day, we can compete with any of the four other teams in our group. We beat Ireland in a T20 chasing 157, so that gives us a lot of confidence.”

Who’s in Italy’s squad?

The 15-player squad is a mixture of five “home-base” players and others drawn from Australia, South Africa and England who qualify as Italian through relatives. None were born in Italy, although several hold Italian passports.

There are two sets of Australian brothers: Harry and Ben Manenti, and Justin and Anthony Mosca. Both Manenti brothers have played in Australia’s Big Bash League, and Ben played in South Australia’s title-winning Sheffield Shield team last season.

Other notable names include 37-year-old former South Africa international, JJ Smuts, who recently qualified through his wife’s heritage. A regular on the T20 franchise circuit, the explosive top-order batter and handy left-arm orthodox spinner is expected to lead the way with both bat and ball.

The captain is 42-year-old Wayne Madsen, a South African-born batter who moved to England and is currently the Derbyshire club captain, armed with the experience of 253 first-class appearances. Grant Stewart, originally from Australia, is another experienced professional in English domestic cricket, where he plays for Kent.

Aside from Kalugamage, who is now a leg spinner, there are four home base players. Zain Ali is a towering all-rounder who was born in Pakistan and moved to Italy with his family as a two-year-old. Hassan Ali and Syed Naqvi also have Pakistani roots, while Jaspreet Singh was born in India and raised in Italy.

Rounding out the squad are Marcus Campopiano, who hails from England, South African-born Gian Piero Meade and England-based Australian player Thomas Draca.

The authenticity issue

There will undoubtedly be questions about whether a side fielding several players who have played much of their cricket in other countries can truly be considered Italian, or if their inclusion is helping Italian cricket grow in any meaningful way.

O’Brien is adamant that the team identity is based firmly around Italian culture.

“Before the qualifiers, they spoke about why they’re playing for Italy,” said O’Brien. “A lot of the players have a deep connection to the country through parents or grandparents, a lot of them certainly when it comes to Italian culture. The home-based players all speak Italian fluently, three or four of the non-Italian-based players speak it fluently. It’s an important thing that we do, and something that brings the people, the players and the culture and cricketing history in Italy all together.”

O’Brien has experience of playing international cricket with players of mixed backgrounds, and he likens the current Italian squad to that of Ireland’s debut World Cup squad in 2007, which included several players from Australia and South Africa, although he acknowledges Ireland had a stronger domestic system.

“The difference is the club cricket. You’re not going to get somebody from Australia to come over and be a professional in one of the clubs in Milan or Rome, because the standard isn’t there at the moment.

“There’s a strong understanding and passion for cricket in Italy, and the Federation is getting into schools. They are making steps, trying to take cricket more into the grassroots level in Italy.

“Of course, it’s going to be difficult. But if you don’t take these baby steps, you’ll never know where the sport can get to, and World Cups, it’s gonna grow the interest. You might not see the results for 10 years or so, but this World Cup can be a huge springboard for cricket in the country.”

Chrishan’s story

Kalugamage’s journey highlights the importance of accessibility. After moving to a small town near Lucca, he turned to athletics in the absence of cricket and trained with Olympic gold medallist Marcell Jacobs, excelling in the long jump.

He discovered a local team before joining Roma Cricket Club, where he still plays, juggling cricket with 700-kilometre (435-mile) round trips from Lucca, where he works as a pizza chef.

“I lost a lot of jobs playing cricket in Italy, because I’m working in the restaurant,” said Kalugamage. “Sunday is the very busy day, so sometimes when I asked to leave to play cricket, they said ‘No, you can’t do it.’ But I leave my job, and I play cricket.”

Kalugamage’s development as an international leg spinner is remarkable considering Italian club cricket is played on a synthetic pitch typically used by junior and recreational players. O’Brien believes he could be a trump card for Italy with his quick leg breaks and googlies.

But Kalugamage also represents potential talent and passion. He cried with joy when Italy secured their qualification and says he has witnessed the sport’s growth in his adopted country.

“What we are actually thinking is that after the World Cup, it will be even bigger, and maybe a lot of young kids will be attracted by cricket and performances of our team.”

World Cup ambition

O’Brien knows what it’s like to shake up the established order. In 2011, he scored the then fastest World Cup century – off just 50 balls – in what was, at the time, the highest successful World Cup chase as Ireland defeated England.

“There’s a big similarity between where we are to where Irish cricket was in 2007, in terms of the strength of the teams. So there’s absolutely no reason why this Italian team can’t go into a group and win games and qualify for the Super Eight.”

For Kalugamage, who has never played in front of a large crowd, just making it to the world stage is a fulfilment of his childhood dreams.

“Il cricket e la mia vita,” he smiled when asked what the game means to him.

Cricket is my life.