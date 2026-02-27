Pakistan must beat already-eliminated Sri Lanka by a handsome margin if they are to progress to T20 World Cup semifinal.

Who: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

What: ICC 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup Super Eights

Where: Pallekele Cricket Stadium, Pallekele in Sri Lanka

When: Saturday, February 28, at 7pm (13:30 GMT)

Pakistan face a make-or-break finale to the Super Eights stage at the 2026 T20 World Cup when they must overcome already-eliminated Sri Lanka by a significant margin if they are to reach the semifinals.

New Zealand currently hold second spot in the four-team group, but their defeat by England on Friday has opened the door to Pakistan to climb into second spot.

Al Jazeera Sport takes a closer look at the match and what Pakistan must do if they are to progress to the knockout stage.

How have Pakistan fared at the T20 World Cup?

Pakistan’s campaign started on a nervy note with a three-wicket win in a thrilling last-over finish against the Netherlands before overcoming the United States and Namibia.

In between, they lost heavily to India in a highly anticipated clash in Colombo.

Pakistan’s first Super Eight match against New Zealand was washed out in Colombo before they lost to England, and Harry Brook’s sparkling century in Kandy on Tuesday.

How have Sri Lanka fared at the T20 World Cup?

Sri Lanka stormed to victories against Ireland and Oman before upsetting, and eliminating, Australia to seal their qualification from the group stage.

A shock defeat defeat followed in their final group game at the hands of Zimbabwe, which cost them top spot.

Their start to the Super Eights stage was a stark contrast to the group, however, as they crashed to defeats by England and New Zealand ending their hopes of reaching the semifinals on home soil.

How can Pakistan qualify for the T20 World Cup semifinals?

England have finished as group winners, having beaten Pakistan and Sri Lanka to secure qualification for the semifinals before claiming top spot with their win against New Zealand.

Pakistan must not only beat Sri Lanka, but overturn a net-run rate deficit, if they are to climb above the Kiwis to claim the final last-four spot.

To leapfrog New Zealand, and set up a semifinal against South Africa, Pakistan must either beat the Sri Lankans by roughly 65 runs or more, or chase their target down in fewer than 13 overs.

Both equations will be dependent on the outcome of the first innings of the game.

Pakistan focused on Sri Lanka regardless of semifinal hopes at T20 World Cup

Fast bowler Salman Mirza said Pakistan’s focus has always been on beating Sri Lanka, regardless of whether their qualification hopes remained alive at the T20 World Cup.

A New Zealand win would have ended Pakistan’s hopes, rendering the Sri Lanka clash in Kandy meaningless in terms of the tournament.

“It’s a critical situation as reaching the semifinal [was] not in our control,” Mirza told reporters

“But if we reach the semifinal, we have the capability to do better.

“We needed to win the match against England, and that defeat has given us this position.”

Mirza rues Pakistan’s missed chance against England

After Brook was dismissed near the end of England’s run chase, Pakistan hit back with two wickets in the penultimate over.

Mirza bowled the final over with three runs to defend and two wickets to take for victory, but Jofra Archer hit the first ball for four.

“I had the opportunity to become a hero in the final over, but I couldn’t grab that one,” said Mirza.

“Such opportunities do not come your way every day. Had I taken two wickets, we would have won that match, but it was not to be.”

What happened the last time Pakistan played Sri Lanka?

The last time the nations were paired in T20 International was during a three-game bilateral series in January.

Sri Lanka claimed a rain-affected final game by 14 runs to tie the series 1-1.

Having lost the toss, the Sri Lankans posted 160-6 off the reduced 12-overs per side. Pakistan looked good when reaching 101 after four overs, but were eventually eight down when falling short of their target.

Head-to-head

This will be the 31st meeting between the sides, with Pakistan winning 17 of the encounters and Sri Lanka emerging victorious on 12 occasions, along with one no result.

The sides have faced each other four times at T20 World Cups, with both sides claiming two wins.

Predicted Pakistan team

Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq

Predicted Sri Lanka team

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kamil Mishara (wk), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera

Pakistan and Sri Lanka form guides