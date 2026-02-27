England keep Pakistan T20 World Cup hopes alive by beating New Zealand

England seal top spot in Group 2 at T20 World Cup in Super Eights stage with four-wicket win against New Zealand.

England topped their Super Eights group at the T20 World Cup with a four-wicket win against New Zealand, which leaves the latter nervously waiting on Pakistan’s final match at this stage.

Tournament co-hosts Sri Lanka are already eliminated, but host Pakistan on Saturday in Pallekele.

If Pakistan are to join England in progressing to the semifinals, they must not only win the match but do so by a margin that will overcome New Zealand’s net run-rate advantage.

England, at R Premadasa Stadium on Friday, overcame New Zealand 159-7 in what was a somewhat nervy match.

The early loss of openers Phil Salt and Jos Buttler, leaving their side on 2-2 after eight balls, put England’s chances of winning the match in doubt.

When captain Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell fell in the space of eight runs to leave England 58-4 in the ninth, the Kiwis looked as though they might turn the screw.

Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed (32 and 19) were the heroes to see it home for England in an unbeaten seventh-wicket partnership of 44.

Earlier, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bat first, knowing a win would earn the Kiwis the second semifinal spot from Group 2.

New Zealand, who have never won the T20 World Cup, fielded the same side that beat Sri Lanka comprehensively on Wednesday, while England, who had already qualified after beating Sri Lanka and Pakistan, bolstered its spin attack by recalling Ahmed in place of Jamie Overton.

The decision may have been questionable when the Kiwis reached 64-0 after 6.5 overs. Ahmed’s wrist-spin partner Adil Rashid stepped in, however, to have Tim Seifert stumped for 35 off 25, before off-spinner Will Jacks removed Finn Allen for 29 off 19.

Over to Ahmed, who picked up the wicket of Rachin Ravindra with his first ball in World Cup cricket. Glenn Phillips topped up the total with 39 off 28 before he became Jacks’ second wicket, while Rashid and Ahmed also went on to claim two scalps.

South Africa has already qualified from Group 1. The second spot will be decided by the result of the match between India and the West Indies on Sunday.