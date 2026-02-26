With the playoffs settled, some of the biggest names in European football will soon discover their last 16 opponents and possible route to the final.

The 2025/26 Champions League playoff round has now concluded, with the likes of Real Madrid, defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Atletico Madrid booking their places in the last 16.

The remaining teams will discover their opponents and potential route to the final on Friday when UEFA holds the last 16 draw.

Here is everything you need to know about the timing, format and seeding of the draw, as well as the teams still vying for glory in European football’s largest club competition.

When will UEFA hold the draw?

The draw is set to take place at 11:00 GMT on Friday, February 27, 2026, in Nyon, Switzerland.

It will determine which teams play each other in the last 16, quarterfinals and semifinals.

How does the draw work?

The eight winners of the playoffs will face the teams that finished in the top eight of the league phase in a knockout format.

The draw will determine the potential path to the final, as every team will know their possible quarterfinal and semifinal opponents.

The last 16, quarterfinal, and semifinal fixtures will be played over two legs, while the final will be a single match.

Which teams have made it through to the last 16?

Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Sporting Lisbon, and Tottenham Hotspur had already made it through to the last 16 as top-eight league stage finishers.

Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Bodo/Glimt, Galatasaray, Newcastle United, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid made it through the playoffs.

When will the last-16 ties be played?

The first legs of the last 16 ties will take place on March 10-11, with the second legs scheduled for March 17-18.

When are the quarterfinals, semifinals and final?

The quarterfinals will take place on April 7-8 and April 14-15.

The semifinals will be held on April 28-29 and May 5-6.

The Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, will host the final on May 30.

Who could the biggest teams play in the last 16?

Real Madrid will face either Manchester City or Sporting Lisbon. If Man City are not drawn against Madrid, they will face Bodo/Glimt.

Paris Saint-Germain will face either Barcelona or Chelsea. Barcelona could also end up facing Newcastle United.

Liverpool will face either Atletico Madrid or Galatasaray.

Arsenal or Bayern Munich will play Atalanta or Bayer Leverkusen.

Who are the surprise packages?

Norway’s Bodo/Glimt, a tiny club based in the Arctic Circle, made it through to the last 16 after beating Inter Milan in the playoffs and humbling Manchester City and Atletico Madrid in the league stage.

Turkish champions Galatasaray also reached the last 16 following thrilling playoff games against Juventus. The Istanbul club beat Juve 5-2 at home, before falling to a 3-0 deficit in the second leg – only to win the tie with two extra-time goals.

How does seeding affect the draw?

Seeded teams – those that finished in the top eight of the league stage – will have the supposed advantage of playing their second last 16 legs at home.

Where teams are placed in the league stage will also affect the seeding for subsequent rounds.

The teams that finished in the top four of the league stage – Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, and Tottenham – would be given home advantage for the second legs of their quarterfinals, should they reach that stage.

As number one and two finishers in the league stage, Arsenal and Bayern would get the advantage of playing their semifinal second legs at home, should they get that far in the tournament.

If a seeded team does not reach the quarterfinal or semifinal stages, the team that knocks them out will gain their seeding.

Can teams from the same country play each other?

Yes, teams from the same country can play each other in the knockout rounds.

Clubs can also face sides they have already played against during the league phase.