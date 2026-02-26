Real Madrid ban club member who did Nazi salute during Benfica match

Game already overshadowed by alleged racial abuse aimed at Vinicius Junior by Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni in first-leg.

Real Madrid have banned a club member for performing the Nazi salute during the Champions League playoff second-leg against Benfica, a game already overshadowed by allegations of racism.

Madrid said in a statement that it had “urgently” requested the club’s disciplinary committee to start an “immediate expulsion procedure” for the member, who was caught on TV cameras doing the gesture in the stands before kickoff in the game on Wednesday evening.

“This [club] member was identified by the club’s security staff moments after appearing on the broadcast and was immediately expelled from the Santiago Bernabeu stadium,” the club said.

“Real Madrid condemns this type of gesture and expression that incites violence and hatred in sports and society.”

The incident comes after the first leg of the playoff last week, which Madrid won 1-0, was marred by alleged racial abuse aimed at Vinicius Junior by Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni.

Prestianni, who denies the allegation, was provisionally suspended by UEFA for the game while the incident is under investigation and Benfica had an appeal against his ban rejected earlier on Wednesday.

Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni said his team’s 2-1 win over Benfica to reach the Champions League last 16 was a “victory for everyone who is against racism”.

“We didn’t play our best match of the season, that’s for sure,” Tchouameni told reporters after Wednesday’s game.

“But I think there are things more important than this match, and more important than football.”

Vinicius, who scored Madrid’s second goal at the Santiago Bernabeu, wrote on social media after the game that “the dance continues”, alongside a photo of a huge “no to racism” banner hung at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa said he was happy when Vinicius found the net.

“[I reacted] with joy obviously, for the great goal he scored, and because it was him, he deserves it,” said Arbeloa.

“Without [Kylian] Mbappe I think it’s even more important and I am very happy for him.”

Before the game Arbeloa said French superstar Mbappe would spent some time out as he recovers from a knee problem.

“After yesterday’s session, we talked with the doctors, I spoke with him, and we felt the best thing was for him to stop, to recover 100 percent, and to come back in top shape, confident and without any discomfort for everything that’s coming, which is obviously very important,” Arbeloa told reporters after the match.

Asked if it was discomfort or an injury, he added: “I think we can call it an injury, but it seems, and I hope, that it’s not a very serious injury, nothing major, and that he’ll be able to come back in a few days or weeks.”