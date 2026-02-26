Cristiano Ronaldo buys 25 percent stake in Spanish second-tier club Almeria

Almeria, relegated from La Liga in 2023-24, had been under the control of Saudi owners for more than six years.

Cristiano Ronaldo has bought a stake in Spanish second-division football club Almeria, according to a consulting firm representing the Portuguese athlete.

Brunswick Group said in a statement on Thursday that Ronaldo bought a 25 percent share of the club that has a Saudi Arabian owner.

Ronaldo, 41, moved to Saudi Arabia to play for Al-Nassr at the end of 2022.

“It has been a longtime ambition of mine to contribute to football, beyond the pitch. UD Almeria is a Spanish club with strong foundations and clear potential for growth,” Ronaldo said in the statement.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who spent ⁠nine years at Real Madrid and is the club’s all-time top goalscorer, bought the stake in Almeria through his CR7 Sports Investments subsidiary, according to Brunswick Group.

Almeria has been under the control of Saudi Arabian owners for more than six years.

Saudi businessman Mohamed al-Khereiji became the new owner and president of the club in 2025 when he bought it from Turki Alalshikh, who, in his role as head of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, has become a key figure in sports promotion.

“We are very pleased that Cristiano has chosen our club to invest in,” al-Khereiji said in the statement. “He knows the Spanish leagues very well and he understands the potential of what we are building here both in terms of the team and the academy.”

The financial details were not disclosed.

Almeria are currently in third place in Spain’s second division. They were relegated from La Liga in 2023-24.

In October, it was announced that Ronaldo had become the first footballer to reach billionaire status, according to the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which has valued the Portugal great’s net worth at an estimated $1.4bn.