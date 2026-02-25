T20 World Cup: Which teams can qualify for the semifinals and how?

Al Jazeera explains what India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the other four nations need to do to join England in the semis.

England became the first team to enter the semifinals of the T20 World Cup with a two-wicket win over Pakistan in their Super Eight match, leaving the other seven teams to fight it out for the remaining three spots.

Pakistan’s loss to the two-time champions on Tuesday in Pallekele has left their fate in the tournament hanging by a thread – a familiar territory for the team that last qualified for the last four of a global men’s event in 2022.

All seven of the remaining Super Eight teams still have a chance of qualifying for the knockouts, but some find themselves in a better position than others.

Here’s what the teams need to do to make the cut:

How can India qualify for the T20 World Cup semifinals?

The defending champions were handed a 76-run loss by South Africa in their opening game of the Super Eight on Sunday, leaving them in need of a must-win situation for their other two fixtures.

The margin of the defeat also dented India’s net run rate, which currently stands at -3.80 and has left them in third spot in Group 1 of the Super Eight stage.

A loss in one of their two remaining games could all but seal India’s exit.

However, all is not lost for the cohosts as two wins in their remaining two games will bag them four points and see them qualify if the other Group 1 results also go their way.

If India win both their games and so do South Africa, both teams will qualify for the semifinals – South Africa as group leaders with six points and India in second place with four. In such a scenario, the West Indies would end up with only two points and Zimbabwe with zero.

Advertisement

Should the other outcomes not favour India, they could find themselves in a three-way battle of net run rate, and that’s where things could go awry for Suryakumar Yadav’s men.

If India win both their games but South Africa lose one of theirs – to Zimbabwe or the West Indies – then the Proteas will be level on points with India and, most likely, with a better net run rate.

South Africa’s loss to the West Indies would lead to four points for the Maroons, who currently have the best net run rate (5.35) of all four teams in the group.

The ensuing net run rate tussle may not be favourable for India, who would need big margins of wins against both Zimbabwe and the West Indies.

How can the West Indies qualify for the semifinals?

The Maroons are in red-hot form, being the only team alongside South Africa to have won all five of their games so far and in an impressive manner.

Their huge 107-run defeat of Zimbabwe has propelled them to the top of the table, and should they remain undefeated, they will march into the semis.

If the West Indies beat India but lose to South Africa, they will still be in a favourable position to progress on the basis of net run rate.

Two losses in their two Super Eight fixtures would see them finish on two points. All will not be lost if Zimbabwe beat India, leading to a net run rate battle between India, the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

How can South Africa qualify for the semifinals?

The Proteas can progress with one win in their remaining two games, thanks to their higher net run rate in comparison with India and Zimbabwe.

Should they lose to both the West Indies and Zimbabwe, South Africa will have to fight a net run rate battle against India and Zimbabwe, where they could still emerge as favourites to qualify.

Can Zimbabwe still qualify for the semifinals?

All is not lost for the Chevrons, who will have to beat India and South Africa by reasonable margins to have a chance of qualifying on the basis of net run rate.

How can Pakistan qualify for the T20 World Cup semifinals?

After a washed-out game against New Zealand and a defeat against England, Pakistan find themselves in an all-too-familiar scenario of relying on other results to have a chance of progression.

Salman Ali Agha’s side must defeat Sri Lanka in their last Super Eight match on Saturday to have a chance of surviving in the World Cup.

Even then, they would require two losses in two games for New Zealand – against Sri Lanka on Wednesday and against England on Friday. Pakistan could then pip Sri Lanka on net run rate and join England in the semis.

Advertisement

If New Zealand beat Sri Lanka, the cohosts will exit the tournament regardless of their result against Pakistan.

Pakistan would then require England to beat New Zealand by a big margin to edge out the Kiwis on net run rate.

How can New Zealand qualify for the semifinals?

Should Mitchell Santner’s team defeat Sri Lanka, they will have three points from two games and move into second place. But a big loss against England and a Pakistan win over Sri Lanka could change everything.

Pakistan and New Zealand would then fight it out on a net run rate basis to join England.

How can Sri Lanka qualify for the semifinals?

The host nation must win their next two matches in order to qualify. One loss and one win will not be enough to see them through.