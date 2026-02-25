Pakistani players in the Hundred: What’s the cricket controversy all about?

Breaking down the row involving Pakistani cricketers’ presence in a franchise league in which Indian businesses own teams.

A franchise cricket tournament in the United Kingdom has been the subject of controversy surrounding the selection of Pakistani players for teams partially owned by Indian businesses.

Four of the eight teams in the Hundred – a professional franchise cricket league organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) – are part-owned by businesses that own franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Various media reports last week said Pakistani cricketers will not be considered by these four teams when players are drafted by the franchises in an auction in March.

It caused an uproar in the cricket world with current and former players slamming the reported decision and urging the ECB to ensure impartiality in the auctioning process.

Here’s a breakdown of the row:

What did reports say about the exclusion of Pakistani players?

A sports agent was, according to the BBC, informed by an official of the ECB that Pakistani players on his list of cricketers looking to sign up for the Hundred would not be considered by teams linked to the IPL.

“Another agent described the situation as ‘an unwritten rule’ across T20 leagues with Indian investment,” the report said.

What has the ECB said about Pakistani players’ inclusion?

“The England and Wales Cricket Board and all eight of The Hundred team franchises reaffirm their commitment to ensuring The Hundred continues to be a competition that is inclusive, welcoming and open to all,” the ECB said in a statement on Wednesday.

“All eight teams commit to selection being based solely on cricketing performance, availability, and the needs of each team.”

“The Hundred was established to reach new audiences, grow the game of cricket and ensure that everyone – regardless of their ethnicity, gender, faith, nationality or other – can feel they belong in our sport. This has been a guiding principle from the outset and remains at the heart of everything we do,” the statement read.

The ECB said there were regulations to take “robust action” against discrimination.

“Players must not be excluded on the grounds of their nationality,” it said.

What have Pakistani players said?

Pakistani batter Sahibzada Farhan said player selection was up to the franchises but he was hopeful of being picked after registering his interest in the league.

“This is not in our hands who picks us or who doesn’t,” Farhan, who is the leading run scorer at the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, said on Monday.

“Wherever we get an opportunity and whoever is interested can pick us. We’re ready to play that league.

“I am hopeful of being picked up. Everyone wants to play the best leagues. The Hundred is one of the best leagues. Let’s hope for the best.”

Farhan has scored a T20 century in the tournament and is third in the ICC’s men’s T20 batting rankings.

How many Pakistani players have signed up for the Hundred auction?

Fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf are among the 67 Pakistani players to have signed up for next month’s auction.

Farhan, Shadab Khan and Saim Ayub are also on the list.

Pakistan women’s captain Fatima Sana as well as top-ranked women’s T20 bowler Sadia Iqbal, all-rounder Diana Baig and wicketkeeper-batter Muneeba Ali have signed up for the women’s auction.

Have Pakistanis played in the Hundred in the past?

Last year’s Hundred had two Pakistani players – Mohammed Amir and Imad Wasim – but several others, including Afridi, have played in the tournament in the past.

Which franchises are owned by Indian businesses?

The ECB has full ownership of the competition and its regulations, but last year, it sold stakes in the league to investors from India and the United States to generate hundreds of millions of pounds to safeguard the financially stricken domestic game in England.

Manchester Super Giants, MI London, Southern Brave and Sunrisers Leeds are co-owned by Indian businesses that also own teams in the IPL.

When is the Hundred’s auction, and how can I follow it?

The women’s auction will take place on March 11, and the men’s will be held a day later.

It will be covered live on the league’s website.