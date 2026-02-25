India and Zimbabwe are both in need to a Super Eights win to keep alive T20 World Cup semifinal dream.

Who: India vs Zimbabwe

What: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Where: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai, India

When: Wednesday, February 26, at 7pm (13:30 GMT)

How to follow:

Defending champions India face a crunch tie in the T20 World Cup Super Eights, following their defeat at the hands of the side they beat in the previous final, South Africa.

The tournament co-hosts now face a challenge from another African side in Zimbabwe – and one that already have a record of upsetting the odds at this edition.

Al Jazeera Sport takes a closer look at the dare-not-lose match for India.

How have India fared at the 2026 T20 World Cup?

India suffered a 76-run defeat to South Africa in their Super Eights opener, meaning another defeat against Zimbabwe could be terminal for their hopes of a record third T20 World Cup title.

Suryakumar Yadav’s side stormed to the top of their group in the first round of the tournament with four wins from four matches. A nervous start against the United States was followed by a thumping 93-run win against Namibia.

A 61-run win against rivals Pakistan sealed their passage to the next stage, while the final group game saw the Netherlands fall only 17 runs short of their 194 target.

How have Zimbabwe fared at the T20 World Cup?

Zimbabwe, led by Sikandar Raza, have emerged as one of the surprise packages of the tournament after stunning Australia and co-hosts Sri Lanka to reach the Super Eights.

Their tournament opened with an eight-wicket win against Oman, but the 23-run and six-wicket wins against the Australians and the Sri Lankans, respectively, captured the headlines. Their other match in the group was a washout against Ireland, preventing a clean sweep by the Africans.

Defeat by West Indies to start the Super Eights stage may have been Zimbabwe’s first loss of the tournament, but – like India – it makes this a must-win match in Chennai.

How does Group 1 stand in the T20 World Cup Super Eights?

The West Indies top the Super Eights Group 1, after defeating Zimbabwe, with South Africa second.

Those two go head-to-head for top spot in the first game of the day on Thursday.

Nevertheless, both India and Zimbabwe head into their clash in urgent need of a victory.

Group 1 concludes on Monday with Zimbabwe facing South Africa and India taking on West Indies.

Will India drop Abhishek Sharma for the Zimbabwe match?

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson is an option at the top of the order, should India elect to drop opener Abhishek Sharma following his batting slump – which has included three consecutive ducks.

Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak acknowledged that team combinations are under discussion for the high-stakes match.

“There can be changes, yes,” Kotak told reporters. “And obviously, it goes without saying that we discuss, because there are two leftie openers, number three is left-handed.”

While Kotak downplayed the imbalance, he admitted early setbacks had forced the team to reassess.

“I personally don’t think that there is any problem there, but because we lost a wicket in the first over in three games, obviously, any team would think,” he said.

Are India’s top-order batters vulnerable to off-spin bowling?

India’s top and middle order is dominated by left-handers, offering opponents a clear tactical approach.

Teams including Pakistan, the Netherlands and South Africa have targeted the vulnerability by opening the bowling with off-spin, dismissing one of the two openers in the first over with an off-spinner.

In the loss to South Africa, Abhishek’s opening partner Ishan Kishan fell for a fourth-ball duck after skipper Aiden Markram opened the bowling with off-spin.

Samson, a right-hander who played in the tournament with Abhishek unwell, could break the left-handed grip on the top of the order.

“People ask about Sanju as right-hander up front,” said Kotak. “Or you think of playing three spinners,” he added.

Will Rinku Singh be available for India?

Indian middle-order batter Rinku Singh left the team to attend to his ailing father, and missed training before the key match. But Kotak said Rinku will rejoin the team on Wednesday evening.

What is India’s T20 World Cup history?

Not only are India the defending champions after their victory against South Africa at the 2024 edition, but they are also the joint record winners of the T20 World Cup.

The Indian side won the inaugural event in 2007, beating Pakistan in the final, but that made for a long wait for their second win at the last edition.

England and the West Indies have also recorded two tournament wins.

What is Zimbabwe’s T20 World Cup history?

This is Zimbabwe’s seventh appearance at a Men’s T20 World Cup, but the first time they have reached the Super Eights stage.

What happened the last time India played Zimbabwe in a T20?

The last time the sides met in a T20 international was in July 2024, with India recording a 42-run win in Harare.

The victory completed a 4-1 comeback series win for the tourists, after the hosts claimed the first match of the series – defending 115.

Head-to-head

This will be the 14th meeting between the sides in T20 internationals. India have won 10 of the meetings to date, while Zimbabwe have won three of the encounters.

Predicted India team

Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Predicted Zimbabwe team

Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Clive Madande, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava