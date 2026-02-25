FIFA’s Infantino plays down World Cup concerns despite violence in Mexico

Violence has broken out across Mexico, raising concerns only four months before its co-hosting of FIFA World Cup 2026.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino says he was “very reassured” about Mexico’s hosting of football’s 2026 World Cup, in his first comments on the violence triggered by the killing of a drug cartel leader.

Mexico is one of the three host countries for the June 11-July 19 World Cup, along with the United States and Canada.

The country as a whole, but particularly one of the tournament’s host cities, Guadalajara, was shaken by the violence that followed the killing of the leader of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

“Very reassured, everything’s good. It’s going to be spectacular,” Infantino said on Tuesday in the Colombian city of Barranquilla, two days after cartel members went on a rampage – including in Guadalajara – over the army’s killing of their leader Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera.

At least 74 people were killed during the operation to capture him at a ranch near Guadalajara and subsequent clashes between the security forces and suspected cartel members.

Only one was a civilian, according to the government, but residents and tourists alike were left scurrying for cover as cartel gunmen blocked roads in 20 of Mexico’s 32 states and torched vehicles and businesses.

“It feels like we’re in a war zone,” Javier Perez, a 41-year-old engineer, told the AFP news agency on Tuesday in the car park of a grocery store replete with burned-out cars, in the Jalisco tourist resort of Puerto Vallarta.

The images of anarchy and violence were beamed around the world less than four months before the start of the World Cup, while FIFA on Monday refused to comment.

Infantino was speaking on Tuesday at a Colombian Football Federation event; however, his optimism was not reflected by the Portuguese Football Federation, which cast doubt on whether their team would play a friendly on March 29 in Mexico City.

The federation said it was “closely monitoring the delicate situation currently unfolding in Mexico”.

It added that the safety of players, coaches and supporters was a top priority, and security considerations would be the deciding factor.

Mexico national team coach Javier Aguirre was more upbeat, declaring: “All is going ahead as planned.”

Earlier, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum assured that there was “no risk” to World Cup fans and said the situation was “gradually returning to normal”.

Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco state, will host four group-stage matches.

Mexico City and the northeastern city of Monterrey will also host games. Both cities were spared from the recent unrest.

In addition to the four matches, including one of the most anticipated of the first round between Uruguay and Spain, Guadalajara will co-host with Monterrey the playoff tournament that will determine the last two teams to qualify for the World Cup at the end of March.

Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus ruled out the prospect of Guadalajara being dropped from the tournament over security concerns, saying there was “absolutely no risk” of a change in the lineup.

All eyes will be on the central state of Queretaro on Wednesday, when Mexico meets Iceland for a friendly, while a first-division game was suspended on Sunday in Queretaro over the violence.