Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi to stand trial in rape case

The 27-year-old footballer denies allegations first made in 2023 that he raped a woman.

Paris Saint-Germain footballer Achraf Hakimi is to face a rape trial, ⁠a social media post from him has said.

In his post on X on Tuesday, however, the Morocco national team player denied the allegations.

“Today, a rape accusation is enough to justify a ‌trial, even though I deny it and everything proves it’s false,” Hakimi said.

“This is as unjust to the innocent as it is to the genuine victims. ⁠I calmly await this ⁠trial, which will allow the truth to come out publicly.”

The Nanterre prosecutor’s office in the French capital of Paris had opened an investigation in ⁠2023 after a woman accused him of rape.

The prosecutor confirmed on ⁠Tuesday that Hakimi’s case had been sent to trial.

Hakimi’s lawyer, Fanny Colin, also confirmed the trial order in a statement to the AFP news agency.

“A trial has been ordered on the basis of an accusation that rests solely on the word of a woman who obstructed all investigations, refused all medical examinations and DNA tests, refused to allow her mobile phone to be examined, and refused to give the name of a key witness,” Colin said.

The plaintiff’s lawyer, Rachel-Flore Pardo, said her client was relieved to hear the case was going to court.

She said the judiciary had been exemplary in handling the case.

But its treatment in general showed “there are still areas where the #MeToo movement has not yet breached the sound barrier, chiefly in men’s football”, AFP quoted Pardo as saying.

PSG will face Monaco in Wednesday’s return ‌leg of their Champions League knockout round playoff tie.

Hakimi was in the initial ‌squad ‌list published last Tuesday.

PSG coach Luis Enrique, when asked about Hakimi’s situation at Tuesday’s news conference, said: “This matter is in the hands of the authorities.”