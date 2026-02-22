The third-ranked Strickland hands Hernandez his first UFC defeat in more than five years.

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight champion Sean Strickland delivered ‌a knee to the body, followed by punches, to finish Anthony Hernandez with a ⁠technical knockout (TKO) victory at ⁠2:23 of the third round in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event in Houston, Texas.

After a slow-paced start to the all-American bout, Strickland picked up the pace at the ⁠halfway point of the fight as Hernandez retreated.

The win was the first for Strickland (30-7 Mixed Martial Arts, 17-7 UFC) since June 2024, while Hernandez (15-3 MMA, 9-3 UFC) had his eight-fight win streak ⁠snapped, taking his first defeat since May 2020. The victory was Strickland’s first by knockout in more than two years.

Strickland gave props to Hernandez, nicknamed “Fluffy”, following the fight after some harsh words were exchanged leading up to it.

“I cannot thank Fluffy enough,” said Strickland, 34. “He is the definition of a man. To be honest, Fluffy’s the man I want to be. ‌He’s married, a father, a hard worker – he’s a better man than I could hope to be.”

Hernandez, 32, kept it simple.

“I thought it was 1-1 [going into Round 3],” Hernandez said. “Time to get back to work.”

Meanwhile, Serbian welterweight Uros Medic needed just 79 seconds to deliver a left hook which finished Geoff Neal for an opening-round TKO.

Medic (13-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) has won three in a row, while Neal (16-8 MMA, 8-6 UFC) has lost back-to-back ⁠fights.

Featherweight Melquizael Costa of Brazil delivered the sixth spinning back kick TKO (to ⁠the head) in UFC history, finishing Dan Ige at 4:56 of the opening round. The sixth straight win for Costa (26-7 MMA, 7-2 UFC) was also the first knockout loss of Ige’s (19-11 MMA, 11-10 UFC) career.

Moldovan heavyweight Serghei Spivac ⁠outlasted Croatia’s Ante Delija by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) to snap a two-fight losing skid. It was Spivac’s (18-6 MMA, 9-6 UFC) first win since ⁠August 2024, while Delija (26-8 MMA, 1-2 UFC) has lost ⁠back-to-back fights since winning his UFC debut last September.

In a battle of unbeaten welterweights, Jacobe Smith (12-0 MMA) made quick work of UFC debutant Josiah Harrell (11-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC), needing just 3:01 to secure the first-round TKO stoppage. Smith has finished 10 ‌of his 12 MMA fights thus far, improving to 3-0 in the UFC with his ninth career KO/TKO victory.

The UFC Houston main card got under way with an action-packed middleweight fight between Brazil’s Michel ‌Pereira ‌and Zachary Reese. Pereira (32-14 MMA, 10-5 UFC) earned a split-decision win (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) to snap a three-fight losing streak. Reese (10-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) had won two of his last three fights entering Saturday night.