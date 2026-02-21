Pakistan-New Zealand Super Eights opener abandoned at T20 World Cup

Persistent rain in Colombo forces abandonment of Pakistan’s game with New Zealand, which was to open Super Eights stage.

Pakistan and New Zealand’s Super Eights match to open the second phase of the 2026 T20 World Cup was abandoned because of rain without a ball being bowled.

The rain started at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium as soon as Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and chose to bat first on Saturday.

The post-toss interviews were completed, but with the forecast suggesting the game would be in doubt, there was little surprise when the teams ran for cover.

More than 60 ground staff were on hand to cover the square and the majority of the playing surface.

The persistent rain eventually led to the umpires calling the Group 2 match off at 9:05pm local time (15:35 GMT).

Not even a five-over match was possible by the 10:16 pm (16:46 GMT) cut-off time, giving the two teams one point each.

Tournament co-host India plays South Africa in Ahmedabad in the first Group 1 match on Sunday, when co-host Sri Lanka and England meet in Group 2 in Pallekele.