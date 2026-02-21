Nico O’Reilly double seals key 2-1 win for Man City over Newcastle United

Manchester City’s win cut Arsenal’s lead at the top of the Premier League to two points.

Nico O’Reilly’s first-half brace inspired Manchester City to a vital 2-1 victory over Newcastle United, which turned up the heat on Premier ⁠League leaders Arsenal.

City took the lead on Saturday when O’Reilly slammed in a left-footed shot in the 14th minute before Lewis Hall levelled.

O’Reilly headed in Erling Haaland’s cross to restore City’s lead ⁠in the 27th minute, and it proved to be the match-winner as Pep Guardiola’s side cut Arsenal’s lead to two points.

Arsenal face north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, knowing that City are now breathing down their necks.

The stuttering form of Arsenal, who drew with the bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers ‌on Wednesday, opened the door for City, but victory over Newcastle was imperative.

It looked like a formality early on as they overran their visitors, but it was a different story after the break as they nervously held on to the victory.

Nothing illustrated City’s determination more than the sight of goal-machine Haaland working tirelessly back in his own area, blocking shots and making clearing headers.

Newcastle pushed hard for an equaliser, and ⁠when the final whistle blew, there was relief around Etihad ⁠Stadium. They will now be watching Arsenal’s Sunday derby with added interest.

City were slick at the start and went ahead when a surging Omar Marmoush played in O’Reilly. He could have touched it on for Haaland ⁠to his left, but the 20-year-old opted to trust his left foot, and his powerful shot beat Nick Pope.

Newcastle were level soon afterwards, ⁠though, as a weak clearance fell to Hall, whose ⁠shot took a touch off a City player before beating keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Haaland was not on the scoresheet but showed many other attributes to his game, and it was his measured cross that was met by O’Reilly, ‌who directed his header past Pope.

City were nowhere near as effective as an attacking force after the break, but they defended doggedly when required and were always a threat on the ‌counter-attack.

They ‌now have 56 points from 27 games. Should Arsenal fail to beat Tottenham on Sunday, City will feel they have the title race firmly in their hands.

O’Reilly said he was “over the moon” about the goals and three points.

“The win was the most important thing: close the gap and apply as much pressure as possible,” he told TNT Sports.

“Very happy with the two goals. It is a dream of mine to win [the Premier League].”

Asked if City, unbeaten in eight games, can win the title, he added: “Yeah, definitely. We always believe we can win games.”

Elsewhere on Saturday, ⁠Aston Villa’s faint Premier ⁠League title hopes suffered a blow as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Leeds United, and Chelsea’s top-four ambitions were damaged when they dropped two points against relegation-bound ⁠Burnley.

Anton Stach’s stunning 31st-minute free kick past Emiliano Martinez looked like giving Leeds a vital victory at Villa Park, but substitute Tammy Abraham levelled late on.

Chelsea moved above Manchester United into fourth spot on goal difference, but it felt like two points dropped for the second week running as they drew 1-1 with Burnley at home.

Joao Pedro put Chelsea ahead, but the hosts were reduced to 10 men when Wesley Fofana received a second yellow ⁠card and Burnley equalised in stoppage time through Zian Flemming.

Brighton’s James Milner broke the Premier League appearance record in ⁠their 2-0 win at Brentford.

The 40-year-old former Manchester City and Liverpool ⁠player made his 654th appearance to go past Gareth Barry.

West Ham had the opportunity to really put some pressure on Nottingham Forest and Spurs in the relegation battle, but played out a turgid draw with visiting Bournemouth. It ‌was ‌the sixth successive Premier League stalemate between the sides.